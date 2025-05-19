Homeowner Installed a Unique ‘Orb-Shaped’ Bird Bath — and Here's What the First Bird Visitor Did

A thoughtful homeowner whipped up a quirky bird bath in their backyard, but did not expect this hummingbird's reaction.

As the scorching summers set in, birds will get to work looking for alternative water sources in their local habitats. Being a good neighbor, a Reddit user (u/9VoltGorilla) installed an interesting bird bath system that quickly sparked the curiosity of one feathered visitor. In their backyard garden, the ‘Orb of tranquility’ became the perfect spot for one tiny hummingbird to replenish some of the water lost during a hard day’s work and hydrate utilizing the orb’s unique features. The homeowner posted a 2-minute video of a hummingbird enjoying their freshly installed bird bath.

Bird splashing a fountain of water while bathing in an elevated bathhouse (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Fr0ggy)

The pure bliss of watching the tiny bird chug in minuscule ounces of water, and the bird bath finally serving its purpose, resonated with several people. “The ‘Orb of tranquility birdbath got its first customer!” the caption noted. The video unfurls with the bird approaching the bird bath and inspecting for predators around. Slowly perching itself on the smooth body of the bird bath, the hummingbird settles in and takes a quick dip in the brimming top. Initially hesitant, the bird then does something unexpected. It goes on a roll, dipping its head several times in the water pouring out of the little central fountain. The hummingbird explored the orb from different angles while doing the same head-dipping ritual in peace, since no other birds had dared to approach this odd structure.

Close-up of a Sparrow Splashing Water. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pete Weiler)

After more than two minutes of splashing, the hummingbird, satisfied, flees away. However, the homeowner is optimistic about the bird returning with its friends. Meanwhile, conversations were flowing in the comments section. One person (u/SnooRobots116) wrote, “This bird absolutely loves this new installment.” In a reply, the creator joked, “Hopefully they leave a Google review. Could really use a good boost in feeties traffic.” A viewer (u/Mugwump6506) assured, “Word is sure to get around.” Relating to the instance, someone (u/ExaminationFancy) shared, “25 years ago, we installed a fountain with a flat surface where water skims the top. That is when we discovered that hummingbirds loved birdbaths.”

When asked about the place of purchase, the homeowner revealed that they made it by repurposing a cement pot. “There are a ton of fountains that have similar shapes. I rigged this from a $40 Amazon cement pot and my existing bubbler…but it’s basically a diy version of some of the fancier fountains that cost about $180-300,” the comment stated. “Oh yay! The hummers in my area have never used a single attempt at any bath I’ve tried putting out, so when I saw your first post, I literally thought to myself, ‘I really hope they come,’ an enthusiastic user (u/StayLuckyRyan) said.

Birds are usually at the receiving end of the adversities of climate change. Lethal dehydration, to name one. As water sources dry up, these delicate creatures struggle to survive and often perish due to either heat stroke or dehydration. In 2017, researchers from several universities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture studied the effects of rising temperatures and heat on small songbirds. Turns out, they take the greatest damage in the avian kingdom.