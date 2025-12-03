Ritz Just Recalled This Popular Snack Due to an Undeclared Allergen — Check Your Pantry

A big supply of the company’s Peanut Butter Crackers has been pulled from the shelves.

If all the Ritz crackers Americans eat during a year were laid out side by side, they would probably cover the entire surface of Earth. Social media feeds are flooding with posts from people inventing new recipes with these crackers, from slathering them with chocolate sauce to dipping them in their cup of milky coffee. For some children, a cracker a day in their school lunchbox is an inspiration to eat the rest of the not-so-tasty lunch. When shopping for groceries, parents stock up their carts with Ritz’s signature red cartons as motivational triggers for their kids to do their homework and clean their rooms. Currently, however, a big supply of the company’s Peanut Butter Crackers has been pulled from the shelves. Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company behind Ritz Crackers, initiated a voluntary recall for these crackers on November 28.

Ritz Crackers with their signature red cartons (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Craig Barritt)

The recall has been issued for the 70 cartons, which is ten times the number of holes a typical Ritz Cracker features. These are 27.6 oz. cartons, each a six-pack with a UPC Code 44000 07584 2 and Best by dates of 8 January and 16 January in 2026. The plant code is “AE,” and the recalled product was sold across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The reason, unlike most recalls, is not of contamination, but of mislabeling.

These peanut butter crackers are loved for their peanut butter filling that is sandwiched between crispy, buttery, bite-sized crackers. In the recalled cartons, the ingredient label printed on the packages read “cheese” in place of “peanut butter.” This means consumers can be deceived by the cheese label. And although the cheese crackers are just as tasty, the recall is issued with those in mind who suffer from a peanut allergy.

Ritz Crackers with their signature red cartons on Costco's shelves (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a peanut allergy occurs when the body’s immune system reacts to the proteins in peanuts, taking them as invaders. To defend itself against these invaders, the system released antibodies, which soon flood the body with chemicals, triggering a range of symptoms. These symptoms can be anywhere from mild to severe and even life-threatening. The symptoms can include skin rashes, itchy skin, vomiting, swelling on certain body parts, difficulty swallowing, hoarse voice, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, and even loss of consciousness.

“Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET,” the recall report cautions consumers. The company also clarified that this recall is not an extension of the recall issued in July. It is an isolated case and is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

