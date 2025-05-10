Man Unwraps a Bar of Cadbury's Chocolate — What He Found Inside Has Everyone Concerned

The object was lodged on the back side of a cube in the chocolate bar, a place which usually gets unnoticed while someone eats it.

If there's one food that everyone craves for irrespective of their age, it's chocolates. Made from the aromatic cacao beans, these sweet treats bring a big smile to the eater's face. But in one instance, a chocolate left a man terrified. Because when he unwrapped his Cadbury chocolate, he discovered a U-shaped metal staple pin sticking to the bar. His daughter, named Claudia (@cclaudiasprivate), posted a TikTok video tagging Cadbury Australia and showing the chocolate bar pilfered with this silver pin.

It seemed that a cranky old factory worker preparing a postcard for their family spilled the unwanted item, ruining the treat and Cadbury’s reputation. Not that people wouldn’t love an extra dose of iron added to their chocolates, but not via a staple pin, please. Although Cadbury hasn’t been known for many issues in its chocolates, this one unlocked a fresh fear in the viewers, who jumped in to share their own horror stories of finding bizarre items in food products.

“The lawsuit is getting serious now, as dad has found a staple in our Cadbury chocolate,” Claudia wrote in the overlay caption of the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times ever since. The video shows her dad examining a chocolate bar laid out on the table, on top of the purple chocolate wrapper. As the camera zooms into the chocolate bar, Claudia picks up one of the cubes and displays it on the screen. Looking closely, the viewers will notice that there was a tiny metal staple pin latched to the back side of the chocolate cube.

The video prompted viewers to confess and share similar horror stories of unsuitable objects in snacks and food items. “I once found a thumb in a can of soda. When I complained, they sent me £10,000 and a football phone,” joked @skimbo2485, making a Friends TV show reference. @sjj112211 said, “I found a part of a spoon in my Peter’s ice cream.” @itsdefnotleeahssecretacc shared that she found a staple in her Oreo one time. @Hxroinchic said, “I found metal in my subway bun and tried to tell corporate, and they said they didn’t care.”

“But realistically, why are staples even near the area where they make chocolate?” @ash said with a laughter emoji. @lauren said they “Found a rubber band in Kraft Mac-n-cheese.” @casshmoney quipped, “Been a minute since I checked the ingredients on one of those bars, but I’m almost certain that staples aren't a staple ingredient.” Others, however, came to the defense of the chocolatier, saying that this could be a rare and isolated case. “Don’t sue Cadbury, bro! Their chocolate is too good to hate on,” said @et1000000000. @msterb8ter joked, “You should be grateful. Some of us don't get that much iron on our chocolate!”

Funny notes aside, ingesting a stapler pin can cause internal bleeding in the gums and throat, and sometimes injury to the food pipe. The pin can get stuck in the oesophagus and choke the person to a painful death. When it reaches the digestive tract, it can cause gastrointestinal erosion or severe abrasions, according to Bernama. So, remember, chocolate can always be a staple ingredient in your kitchen, but a pinch of the staple is not the staple ingredient of the chocolate.

