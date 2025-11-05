Incredible Drone Footage Captures Orcas Hunting Great White Sharks to Devour One Energy-Rich Organ

The pattern of orcas hunting down young white sharks are similar in different regions.

Orcas have been craving a particular meal. Scientists have observed many instances of pods of orcas attacking a white shark to later feast on their energy-rich and nutrition-rich livers. While these incidents have been recorded in South Africa, Australia, and California, it's the first time a similar behavior has been recorded in the waters of the Gulf of California, Mexico. The study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science shows that these coordinated attacks are not random but carefully executed. This pattern of orcas is a subject of concern for marine researchers as it can significantly change or impact the predator dynamic in the marine ecosystem, raising questions about the behavior of the orcas, who are rightfully known as the killer whales.

Killer whale's body emerging out from the waters of a calm sea (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Niicholas Sanchez Biezma)

The coordinated attacks on sharks have been recorded through cameras and drone footage, and the August 2020 incident is one example of that. That year, about five female killer whales were recorded while conducting a coordinated attack on a young white shark, as reported by Live Science. The Moctezuma pod's killer whales continuously traced the young shark until it was tired. The killer whale dominated the young shark, tipped the creature on its back, and took it into the ocean. Neither the orcas nor the young white shark was visible for a while. Eventually, the pod resurfaced, holding shreds of the shark's liver in their mouths.

The publication reported that a few minutes after the kill, the orcas headed towards their next target and killed another young white shark. A similar pattern was observed in August 2022, where five orcas, including an adult male, turned a white shark upside down before pushing it further into the water. The third victim was similarly gutted, and the killer whales feasted on its liver once it popped out.

A group of orcas swimming at the bay. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | marnock)

What's the reason behind the pancake flip of the young white sharks? The new study discovered that the technique likely induces “tonic immobility,” making the sharks unable to move or fight back. This makes it easier for the whales to complete their hunt and kill their prey. “Prey handling and inducing tonic immobility may be more easily achieved in smaller white sharks compared with larger individuals, thereby also reducing risk of bite injury,” the study said, as per CNN Science.

Another factor that makes the kill easier is the size of the sharks. Orcas are well aware that defeating a young shark is much easier than defeating a full-grown adult. Therefore, the killer whales have grown overconfident, showing an increase in their predatory pattern. “Our evidence undoubtedly shows consistency in the repeated assaults and strikes, indicating efficient maneuvering ability by the killer whales," the study added. Erick Higuera, author of the study, a wildlife cinematographer and marine biologist at Conexiones Terramar, a nonprofit organization, revealed the aspect of the killing incident that surprised her the most.

He told the publication that he was surprised that the incident occurred in the same area in different years. This suggests that these hunting attacks on small sharks are seasonal, increasing pressure on the white shark population. “This provides more information on the ecology of orcas in the Gulf of California, which can be used for the conservation and preservation of both white sharks and orcas,” the biologist added. Higuera also believes that the hunting pattern reflects the high intellect of the killer whales. The species can think strategically, have highly sophisticated social learning, and an efficient hunting technique that's likely "passed down through generations within their pods."

More on Green Matters

A Killer Whale Learned To Say ‘Hello’ and 'Bye Bye' — and The Sound Is Oddly Terrifying

Incredible Footage Captures a Diver Casually Swimming Along With 50 Orcas Underwater

Researchers Spot Killer Whale Carrying Dead Calf Around for 17 Days- the Reason Left Them Shattered