National Parks Are Getting Major Updates in 2026 — What Travelers Should Know Before Visiting

Throughout 2026, national park visitors can expect special patriotic celebrations and events.

The new year brings about changes in national parks across the U.S., and 2026 is set to be a patriotic year as America marks its 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The national parks will celebrate the milestone all year long through commemorative events. "From Independence Hall and the Statue of Liberty to Revolutionary War battlefields, memorials to our nation’s founders, and places associated with hundreds of years of American history, national parks across the country will serve the American people through our mission to provide opportunities for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations," the National Park Service announced on its website. However, the commemorative events will come with some major changes that visitors must know about.

Sign reading Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ceri Breeze)

More free entry days for national parks will be available starting January 1, 2026. Visitors won't have to pay the entry fee on days designated as "patriotic fee-free days." According to the agency, the fee-free day will be applicable on President's Day on February 16, followed by Memorial Day on May 25, and Flag Day, which coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday on June 14. The Independence Day weekend, spanning July 3 to 5, will also allow national park visitors to enter without fees. Later in the year, the National Park Service's 110th birthday falls on August 25, Constitution Day on September 17, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27, and Veterans Day on November 11 will also have the fee-free offer. However, the catch here is that only locals will be eligible to enjoy this privilege.

A park ranger is guiding a tourist at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | mattjeacock)

Another major change will be a huge surge in ticket prices for foreigners. The Annual Pass for U.S. residents costs $80, while non-residents would have to pay a whopping $250. This fee structure will ensure "that American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit."

Non-residents who don't have an annual pass will have to pay a $100 per head fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, on top of the standard entrance fee. This includes Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Zion National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Glacier National Park, Acadia National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Everglades National Park.

A tourist walks in front of a steaming hot spring in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by imageBROKER | Mara Brandl)

The new system will also introduce a digital format to make bookings more convenient. The America the Beautiful passes, including Annual, Military, Senior, 4th Grade, and Access, will be available to purchase online on Recreation.gov. Visitors will be able to buy and activate their passes immediately, keep them on their mobile devices, and connect them to physical cards for convenience. The staff will be trained to get acquainted with the digital format, allowing a smoother and faster entry process in national parks.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," he added. Sticking to the patriotic theme for 2026, the national parks will add some special touches to their annual passes with bold graphic designs honoring the landscape and heritage of America. "These refreshed visuals will appear on both digital and physical passes," the NPS confirmed.

