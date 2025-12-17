Iconic Arizona National Park Has Been Named 'Best Place to Visit in the US' for 2026

Visiting Grand Canyon National Park is not much different from tasting a multi-layered cake. Every bite reveals a new layer of taste; every sight reveals a new perspective. The Grand Canyon is a gigantic cluster of rugged canyons, each of which is sculpted with multiple layers of rock deposited and baked over billions and billions of years. Ever since it loomed into existence, the canyon continues to be cradled and carved by the Colorado River, which flows from calm stretches and turns aggressive with rapid whitewaters. The entire park is a library of geological and cultural stories that tell the backstories of its rock cakes and the fables of ancient tribes that once lived here. The beloved destination was recently named the best place to visit in the U.S. in 2026, according to the U.S. World News and Reports.

Visitor soaking up the breathtaking view in Grand Canyon National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Michele Falzone)

Given that approximately 4 to 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon each year, this news is unsurprising. The list was made with contributions from readers’ votes. The publication editors reviewed over 1,600 destinations and sorted them based on criteria like sights, culture, friendliness, food, family, nightlife, accessibility, romance, adventure, and value, to assign them the ranking.

What made Grand Canyon snag the top spot in the list? A lot of things, actually. In particular, the readers voted for the exciting suite of activities and adventures it has to offer to the visitors. These include hiking, whitewater rafting, fishing, helicopter tours, sightseeing, camping, and historic lodges. The array of trails etched out by the park’s undulating canyons offers surreal hiking opportunities. Take the Bright Angel Trail and the South Kaibab Trail in the South Rim and the North Kaibab Trail in the North Rim.

Woman hiking on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | piola66)

For those interested in rafting, the Colorado River offers everything from mild to wild. From rays of the rising sun crashing against the cliffs to the intoxicating colors of sunset that wash the rocks in cosmetic palettes, there’s a lot to hoard up in your camera memory. If you are someone who likes to be on top, add Desert View Watchtower to your list. Located in South Rim, this towering stone monument features a striking observation deck, historic restrooms, a fireplace, gift shops, and limitless excitement.

If you are planning a helicopter tour, consider your budget and other preferences. According to Papillion Helicopters, for a 30-minute flight, prices start around $289 per person. The tour operator says that the helicopter will take you "over the widest and deepest parts of the South Rim." Then, there are train car rides that take the visitors from Williams to the South Rim.

People rafting in the whitewaters of the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Merrill Images)

Even if you are not booking a specific adventure activity, the park, in general, is a breathtaking piece of nature to soak in. Think of the monstrous waterfall that bursts from within the canyons’ rugged curves, exuding clouds of mist and shimmering rainbows. The majestic chasm, its layers store a cache of geology, from sandstone to Hermit Shale, and redwall limestone to the Vishnu Basement Rocks.

As a visitor to the Grand Canyon, you can follow certain actions to conserve this billion-year-old storybook. According to the 2025 Conservation Outlook report, the park is "good with some concerns," and there are a few challenges that you can help with. For example, by reducing noise pollution that might disturb the natural soundscape of wild animal residents, and following the guidelines of rangers to help them manage the crowd better. "Leave it as it is. You cannot improve on it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it," former president Theodore Roosevelt once said about preserving the Grand Canyon.

