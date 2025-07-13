Landscape Fabric Seems Like an Easy Solution for Weed Problems — but Experts Say It’s a Bad Idea

Removing weeds from gardens is an endless and laborious task. Instead of pulling out weeds from every corner of their outdoor spaces, gardeners swear by a range of weed barriers that prevent the growth of these pesky plants. Landscape fabric is one of the many gardening items that act as weed barriers. The idea is to suppress weed growth while also allowing air and water to penetrate through to the soil beneath. While landscape fabrics are initially useful and a popular tool among gardening enthusiasts, experts suggest that they are better off without them because of the problems that arise after application, per AP News.

Mulching flower bed textile black tarpaulin from fabric. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | beekeepx)

Landscape fabric does more harm than good

Weed Control Fabric In the Newly Created Backyard Garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | welcomia)

Landscape fabric is typically a material designed to act as a physical barrier between soil and the external environment, consisting of air, moisture, and sunlight, according to a report by Lawnstarter. These fabrics are made of woven fibers or non-woven materials, sold in rolls to be spread out on a lawn or garden and prevent weed growth. The strategy is in preventing the weed seeds from germinating by depriving them of sunlight and moisture. This method also lowers the requirement for herbicide usage. While landscape fabric has the potential to enhance gardens, they are misused in homes, resulting in soil infertility and poor ecosystem health.

The landscaping fabric serves its primary functions only for a short duration, following which, the remnants become more of a nuisance in ornamental beds and perennial gardens. Eventually, organic matter and soil settle above the fabric, including weed seeds. They sprout and grow into weeds with their roots penetrating through the fabric into the soil. This fixes the fabric to the ground while removing both the weeds, and the fabric becomes more difficult than usual. While weeds grow on top, the condition beneath the fabric is worse. The deprivation of sunlight, air, and moisture kills the beneficial microbes, earthworms, and insects that enhance soil fertility, thus degrading the quality of the soil. @Gardenfundamentals1 explained why landscape fabric is bad for the garden.

Non-wovens or non-woven fabrics used for weed control. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | beekeepx)

Similarly, plants in perennial gardens also struggle to thrive with the fabric heating up the soil environment, which obstructs the self-seeding process and proliferation of plants. Landscaping fabrics are available in biodegradable variants, which may break down into the soil over time, whereas plastic sheeting is detrimental to the soil as it completely blocks out water and air from reaching the soil. Furthermore, microplastics released into the environment from these sheets disrupt the natural soil composition.

A better alternative

Cardboard laid out to prevent weed growth. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Igor Paszkiewicz)

The experts at AP News recommended using sustainable and eco-friendly materials as alternatives to landscape fabrics. Newspapers and cardboards are their best bet, as these materials are biodegradable and also work to suppress weed growth. Using thick layers of newspapers and cardboards is a sustainable way to control weeds in your yard because they do not have to be removed, unlike landscape fabrics that become a torn mess under the soil.

Plants will likely penetrate through the fabric, from above and below the surfaces, forcing the gardener to particularly cut out the fabric from layers within the soil, and simultaneously, pick through the torn fabric spread out in the garden beds. Besides newspapers and cardboards, organic mulch composed of shredded bark, wood chips, and straw is also ideal to foster a healthy soil environment in your garden. The organic materials will help regulate soil temperature and moisture while also discouraging the growth of weeds. @gardenprojectacademy shared when it is ideal to use landscape fabric in outdoor lawns and yards.

