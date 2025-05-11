Your Bird Feeder May Be Quietly Causing Weed Problems in Your Garden — But There's a Simple Fix

Weeds are a nuisance in every garden and your knack for feeding birds may be encouraging them a little more. Here's how.

Bird feeders can serve the greater purpose of replenishing bird populations in bustling cities and urban landscapes. They are also easy to install and maintain, making them ideal for homeowners to practice bird watching and ensure their feathered visitors are well-fed. However, bird feeders may be causing one major problem for your garden or at the sites you may have installed them in– weeds. Seed mix packs contain red millet, milo, and other filler seeds that are leftover as reject feed. These seeds then spill out of the feeder and land on the ground beneath, eventually sprouting into weeds, per House Digest.

Hummingbird Perching on Feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

The seeds rejected by the birds can often grow into invasive plants and threaten the natural biodiversity of the region. Some people are extra careful and buy seed mixes without fillers. For example, low-waste bird seeds are hulled to prevent germination, and black-oil sunflower seeds do not sprout when they fall to the ground. Yet, homeowners would notice weeds growing beneath their bird feeders. To reflect on that, Mark McKellar, a wildlife biologist and bird supply shop owner, has weighed in with another possibility. He suggested that there is another way seeds are transferred to the ground.

European Robin in Winter Landscape with Feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Laurent Chaulacel)

When birds perch on the birdfeeders to peck on seeds, they more often relieve themselves. Their droppings contain seeds that will eventually sink deeper into the ground and germinate. “Perches on bird feeders” encourage “droppings to hit the ground right underneath,” he said. Before perching on the feeders, birds go foraging in the natural wildlife, eating berries and seeds. The persistent seeds are excreted with their droppings right below the feeder ground. Poison Ivy is one of the plants a person may likely observe growing near a bird feeder. Other means of seed dispersal may occur via the fur of rabbits, squirrels, and other garden animals.

Green Grass Field. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Suki Lee)

There are several ways one may control weed growth under a bird feeder. To start with, manual removal of weeds is effective but may get tedious over time. A seed-catching tray placed beneath the bird feeder will prevent the errant seeds from falling through to the ground. Finally, simply switching up the bird feed with seeds that do not sprout or germinate, like peanuts and mealworms, would also work. The expert, McKellar, hinted at herbicides as a potential measure to eliminate weeds and unwanted plants, however, it was not recommended.

Brown Bird Perched on a Stem. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ilya)

Mowing could be a great way to remove the weeds while also helping the grass thrive on the ground. It is worth noting that not all plants that grow beneath the bird feeder may be weeds. Sunflower plants growing from the seeds could be used as an alternative strategy to feed birds. According to Gardengram, plants that provide nectar and become a food source for birds are usually ideal for a local garden. Butterfly bush, lantana, zinnias, milkweed, parsley, dill, and wildflower plants are some of the best options for birds and bees. Keeping the garden pesticide and herbicide-free is also a healthy way to create a thriving local wildlife. Even tree species like oak, cherry, or apple trees are a great way to introduce natural bird feed.