Don’t Ditch Your Old Newspapers — They Could Be The Solution for Your Garden’s Weed Problems

The sheets from your old newspaper stacks can be repurposed to ensure a weed-free garden with very little effort.

Weeds are a nuisance to gardeners who like keeping their outdoor spaces neat and weed-free. But the persistent nature of these plants enables them to spring up in every nook and corner of a garden and spread out rapidly. Weed growth also creates stiff competition for sunlight and nutrients with the desirable crops. While there are several agricultural options available for weed removal, like herbicides, it is recommended to use eco-friendly and sustainable methods that also consider the ecosystem’s health. On that note, newspapers have found a resourceful use even outside homes and deep under the garden soil, per Real Simple.

Bundles of old newspapers against wall. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Vladimir Godnik)

Newspapers prevent weed growth

Gardener removes weeds in the garden bed, cultivation of vegetables. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | rbkomar)

Every home has a stack of newspapers ready to be sold off. But experts at Real Simple suggest a better way to repurpose them. The newspaper can act like a spreadsheet on the garden soil that suppresses the sprouting weeds and discourages their growth. They “choke out” the weeds when spread out evenly on the ground and starve them of sunlight and essential nutrients required for survival. Though not a long-term solution since newspapers eventually break down in the soil, they can prevent weeds in the garden for an entire growing season. In the future, gardeners can utilize the abundance of old newspapers in their homes and enjoy a weed-free garden while also preserving nature.

A newspaper sheet on the soil. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | RapidEye)

Repurposing old newspapers to eliminate weeds is as simple as spreading them out on the garden beds. However, a single sheet of paper would hardly do the job. At least five to seven sheets of newspaper must be lined up on the bottom of the garden bed. Then, add compost on top that will easily smother the weed growth beneath the newspaper sheets. Similarly, when replacing the mulch in plants, it might be beneficial to layer up a newspaper before adding the mulch around the base of the plant. This layer will act as a weed barrier and prevent the weeds from growing near the plant and exhausting its nutrition.

Man carrying bundle of newspapers.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tetra Images)

According to GardeningKnowHow, newspapers are generally safe to use in the garden and are also a useful addition to mulch because of their water retention. Colored ink on the papers is not toxic to plants, but the glossy paper ads may not be ideal. This is due to their shiny texture that does not allow water to penetrate, causing waterlogging, and also decomposition takes longer than usual.

Other ways to reuse old newspapers

Seedlings in pots made of newspaper sheets. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cecilia Di Dio)

Besides repurposing it as a weed barrier, newspapers are an enriching addition to compost. For avid composters, old newspapers remain a valued component of successful composting, adding the much-needed carbon content to the soil. The carbon further helps in decomposition and adding organic matter to the soil, an indicator of good soil health. But again, newspapers with colored ink or glossy papers can be harmful in edible gardens because of their PFAS content. The residues may leach into the soil, which the plants may take up to end up in the fruits or vegetables.

There is no need to invest in mini pots as seed-starters because that is a task best fit for newspaper pots. Putting their craftsmanship to use, gardeners can whip up seed-starting pots out of old newspaper, which are impressively sturdy enough to get the seeds through to the germination phase. The high moisture retention is a bonus. YouTube creator, Family Plot Garden, shared how they use newspaper mulch to enrich their garden.

