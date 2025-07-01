Gardener Chooses to Let the Weeds Grow Around Their Flower Bed — And For a Brilliant Reason

His garden grew into a mess of wildflowers and weeds because of a concerning reason that other gardeners are failing to realize.

Many gardeners obsess over pristine green lawns and gardens with little to no weeds. While it may seem like the ideal patch of land, from an environmentalist’s viewpoint, a garden without weeds does more harm than good for the crops and the larger ecosystem. The key is balance. A balanced ratio of weeds to desired plants is a win-win for nature. According to One Earth, weeds are essential for soil conservation and nutrient cycling because their roots stabilize the soil and also pump out nutrients. Noting that, a homesteader, who goes by @Nutmegbunny9 on X, shared pictures of their garden with unkempt weeds growing to amplify a green message.

The informed gardener decided to leave the weeds around their flower beds and raised beds because of the wildflowers that provide food to pollinators. Bees, butterflies, and other insects suck nectar from the flowers of these native plants while also doing the essential work of pollination–a natural process that is key for food production. Therefore, without weeds, these pollinators would not have nectar unless it's the blooming season. “I have a lot of weeds around the flowerbeds and raised beds, but I decided to leave them because they produce flowers and they have pollinators all over them,” the homesteader wrote in the caption.

I have a lot of weeds around the flowerbeds and raised beds, but I decided to leave them because they produce flowers and they have pollinators all over them. So my garden doesn’t look perfectly manicured like my neighbors, but I am looking for production and conservation. pic.twitter.com/BSWabevbTA — Nutmegbunny (@Nutmegbunny9) June 24, 2025

Besides serving the environment, pollinators are also beneficial for gardeners to help their crops thrive and maintain the quality of the soil. Even though the garden looks messy, the poster was prepared to make that compromise while ensuring their gardening practices do not harm nature. “So, my garden does not look perfectly manicured like my neighbors, but I am looking for production and conservation,” the post added. The X poster, whose bio states that they are also a bee-keeper and organic farmer, shared three pictures showcasing their weeds blooming with bright yellow flowers. One of the flowers even had a pollinator sitting on it!

I am embarrassed to post a picture of my flower bed. Completely ringed with weeds from all of the rain and it’s been everything I could do to keep up with the vegetables!

You have given me a bit of confidence, perhaps I will photograph the beautiful flowers later today, complete… — Kathleen Sheehan (@KatSuerte) June 24, 2025

I salute you my friend! You are doing Gods work. The typical green grass lawn that Americans love so much is not natural and it doesn’t support a healthy ecosystem. Nor pollinators to be exact. But the so called “weeds” that we have been spraying with roundup for generations do… — Holley (@Racingrapefruit) June 25, 2025

The X post resonated with many fellow gardeners and people with a green thumb, aware of the benefits weeds bring to a garden. One person, @lighteninghead123, proposed a natural solution for weed removal while keeping the flowering ones. “I use vinegar to get rid of any weeds, mostly grasses and stickers, and do leave all the flowering weeds for bees. I’m being taken over by buttercups!” While another, @RustyPatch396, disclosed, “I stopped weeding as much a couple of years ago for the same reasons. My bumblebees and butterflies really love the flowers they produce. I honestly have always hated calling any plants ‘weeds’.”

Originally, the word ‘weed’ comes from the Old English ‘weod’, which means a plant, grass, herb, or tree that flourishes naturally, per The Guardian. The fact that weeds continue to grow despite removal, until harmful herbicides are used, is because they are persistent in nature and have existed long before gardening or agriculture came into practice. Amongst the many benefits, weeds are important for wildlife and also provide nutrients to other plants besides their own. Their strong roots with web-like structures help prevent soil erosion, which may be washed away during rainwater runoff or irrigation. YouTube creator and gardener Scott (@GardenerScott) shared several reasons why weeds are great for the garden.