Amazon Prime Is Offering Hefty Discounts on These 7 Gardening Items — It Starts From as Low as $7

From hummingbird feeders to garden trowels and enchanting outdoor lights, Prime members can avail of exciting offers.

Today, what Amazon is offering to its shoppers is not much different from bumping into an untouched treasure trove. The only difference, this treasure is not just for one person. This year, Amazon is running its Prime Day deals from July 8 to July 11. If you’re into gardening or bird feeding, below following are seven noteworthy items you may like to add to your shopping list.

1. Seedboy’s Organic Herb Variety Pack

Seedboy's herb seed packets variety pack (Image Source: Amazon)

If you’ve always visualized fantasies of having your own apothecary, this variety herb pack offers you the perfect opportunity to make it into reality. With colorful packets featuring a cute illustration of a Seedboy exploring a herb, the pack contains seeds that you can plant to design a mini herb garden in your kitchen. Pluck these herbs each time you’re craving to sprinkle some peppery flavor on your pizzas and pastas, or add piquant garnishes to soups and salads. The herbs coming in the packets include Genovese basil, peppermint, rosemary, Italian flat leaf parsley, and slow-bolt Cilantro, all proudly grown in the USA.

2. Addlon’s Outdoor String Lights

View of Addlon's string lights as shared by a shopper (Image Source: Amazon)

Maybe your garden feels too wizened for meditation. Maybe the setting of your romantic candlelight dinner seems a bit less romantic. In either case, Addlon’s string lights can rev up your space to sprinkle just the right vibe for your purpose. Not just romantic or meditative, think everything from tranquil to toasty, from festive to placid. Manufactured with high-grade copper wires and shatterproof LEDs, the lights promise to withstand extreme weather. And if the bulbs seem to fail within one year, the company will provide replacement bulbs at no extra cost. It’s the “deal of the century,” one shopper said.

3. Muse Garden’s Hummingbird Feeder

Muse Garden's stunning glass feeder for hummingbirds (Image Source: Amazon)

If you like to capture your bird visitors in a birdcam, aesthetics matter. It won’t look too appealing if you show a video to your friend who sees the jeweled silhouette of a hummingbird perched on a feeder that is not-so-good-looking. Muse Garden’s hummingbird feeder adds the look of a stained-glass ornament to your feeder. The rotund-shaped feeder resembles a glass painting with colors like Purple Fireworks, Emerald Peacock, Green Floral, and Red Phoenix. The feeder has a wide mouth so you can pour nectar without spilling. Other features include a leaf-proof gasket, a perch for hummingbirds, bee traps, decorative flower sculptures, and copper feeding ports designed to protect hummingbirds’ tongues while they sip the nectar.

4. Giantex 2-Person Outdoor Wooden Garden Bench

Giantex's two-person garden bench as shared by a shopper (Image Source: Amazon)

Spend some lazy moments with your sibling, basking in the Sunday afternoon Sun, or have a date with your partner watching the rain from your patio. Crafted with strips of pure acacia wood, this cozy love seat from Giantex comes with sturdy armrests, a supportive backrest, and crossbar reinforced legs that will make sure you don’t topple sideways while gazing into your partner’s eyes. The bench can hold up to 800 lbs of weight.

5. Phoncoo’s Hanging Butterfly House

Phoncoo's hanging butterfly house feeders (Image Source: Amazon)

If your garden is a frequent stopover for neighbouring butterflies, this butterfly house is a great way to provide them with a sheltered resort where they can rest, eat, and reproduce in serenity. Shaped like a dewdrop or pendant, the turquoise and ivory colored butterfly house from Phoncoo is crafted in natural wood, which means your winged visitors are safe. Hang the house on a sturdy pillar or a tree branch and fill the metal cup with nectar. Tiny circular doors trimmed into the wood will allow butterflies to slip inside for sleep or mating.

6. Miracle-Gro’s All-purpose Plant Food

Miracle-Gro's plant food that miraculously propagates the plants (Image Source: Amazon)

Plants need more than just water to grow, blossom, and thrive. Miracle-Gro’s plant food, for instance. Embodying the rich N-P-K nutrient trio and liquid fertilizer blend, the food mix can make your low-growing plants bloom as much as three of their usual growth rate. A 3 lb. pack includes three feeder refill packets with a measuring spoon. The food is supposed to be fed to the plants weekly or fortnightly. Nearly 63,000 shoppers have rated the product, with pictures of their flowers, vegetables, houseplants, trees, and shrubs blooming like crazy.

7. Play22’s 10-piece Gardening Tools Set

Fabulous gardening set from Play22 including 10 amazing tools (Image Source: Amazon)

As kids, everyone dreams about owning kitchen sets, Barbie sets, or cars. When they grow up, they dream of owning Play22’s gardening tools set, which includes everything a gardener needs to take care of their flower bed or vegetable garden. The toolkit has a weeder, a hand fork, a hand rake, a transplanter, a trowel, a pruner, a spray bottle, and a pair of gloves; all packed inside a heavy-duty bag of pink and olive color. All the tools are built for aggressive and long-lasting performance, while remaining gentle on the plants.

