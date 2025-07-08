Walmart Is Selling a $100 Raised Garden Bed at 60% Off — and Shoppers Are Stunned by Its Quality

Gardeners are rushing to Walmart to grab the latest deal on the garden bed that can grow both flowers and vegetables.

Tending to a lush garden is no simple endeavor and requires sheer dedication and hard work. While many like to create a vibrant display of flowers, some gardeners also like to grow vegetables and herbs. To kickstart your gardening journey, it is crucial to select the right set of planters and tools for the best yield from your garden or yard. Walmart is selling a high-quality raised garden bed worth $100 at a 60% discount, and gardeners, new and experienced, are rushing to get their hands on the gardening item.

Steel garden bed with fresh vegetables growing. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | BAOYAN ZENG)

Walmart’s $40 raised metal garden bed

Best Choice Products 4x2x1ft Outdoor Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed. (Image Source: Walmart)

The Best Choice Products Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed is the latest steal deal on Walmart that offers a spacious and sturdy place to grow flowers and vegetables. The metal planter ideal for building raised garden beds is on sale for $40, significantly marked down from $100. The dimensions of the planter are 1 foot in height, 4 feet long, and 2 feet wide, which provides the best opportunity for gardeners to conveniently create flower gardens and even grow root vegetables like turnips and carrots. The Raised Metal Garden Bed is made of powder-coated steel, and its oval shape with ridges on the edge allows gardeners to optimize the garden bed’s 51-gallon soil capacity and 21 inches of growing depth.

Tool-free design of Amazon's Outdoor Raised Metal Oval Garden Bed. (Image Source: Walmart)

Medium-root herbs and veggies like thyme and dill are also favorable to grow in these garden beds. While the durable build would also sustain seasonal crops like strawberries and lettuce, per the product page. The open base design of the metal garden bed supports soil drainage and prevents leaching of nutrients, maintaining the soil health and balance. The metal garden bed is available in six color options at the same discounted price, which makes it one of the best-selling planters at Walmart. The wood grain print is preferred by those looking to add a natural touch to their gardens, while the other colorful options are ideal for a dash of color pop amidst the greenery.

What are the reviews saying?

A black metal raised garden bed with young green shoots. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |CJSSIN)

Due to the high demand for the eco-friendly planter, most color options are now out of stock, but the charcoal and terracotta planters are still available. The gardening item is growing popular with a 4.6 rating and stellar reviews from buyers. Most gardeners who bought the metal raised garden bed lauded the quality of the materials and the affordability of the item. They were also surprised by the durable build and ease of use. One reviewer, Cynthia, said, “This above-ground garden is exactly what I wanted. It holds 4 cubic feet of garden soil. Because there's no bottom, it has good drainage and depth. I started tomatoes, peppers, radishes, and cucumbers in it. Then transferred to individual pots to make room for fall flowers. All grew nicely, with no pests.”

Close up of a woman watering vegetables in a raised bed. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Mardo)

Similarly, another five-star reviewer, 68sigma, wrote, “This was very easy to assemble with the exception of the liner that slips around the top. This would be the easiest thing, except that every time I touch it, I disconnect it. I planted an herb garden inside this, and it's absolutely perfect. I would highly recommend.” A third review by Sara shared that many of her friends had bought the metal planter, which encouraged her to also go for the item.

