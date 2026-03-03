Japan Creates Portable 'Wolf' Robots to Protect Hikers and Fishermen From Bear Attacks

This backpack-sized wolf robot uses noise and flashing LEDs to help reduce risky bear encounters outdoors.

A Hokkaido-based metalworking company called Ohta Seiki has developed a robot designed to help chase away bears. Yes, you read it right. Called the “Monster Wolf,” this robot is specifically designed to protect farms, local homes, and hiking trails overrun by bears and other wild animals. These machines will drive off wild animals that pose a threat to the people living in that area. First introduced in 2016, the out-of-the-box invention was brushed off as a gimmick. However, trials showed that the mechanical wolf actually works. It was officially launched in 2018 and installed in fields and other places.

The new invention worked so well that people started asking for a portable version of the Monster Wolf. The company finally began developing the Monster Wolf Mini in 2024 in response to customer requests. They plan to sell it on a trial basis from October of this year. Ohta Seiki has sold around 290 Monster Wolf units and lent another 40 to local governments and farmers. Including the installation fees, the robot is priced at 600,000 yen ($3,813). By flashing its glowing eyes and blasting loud sounds, the robot scares animals off.

The robot Monster Wolf (Image Source: Kyodo)

When an animal approaches too close, its built-in infrared sensors detect movements and trigger a massive response. The eyes glow bright red, and a blue LED light begins to flash rapidly. It also blasts sounds as loud as a car horn to startle whatever is nearby at the same time. The device can randomly play around 50 different noises, which effectively scares off wildlife. “Bears are very cautious animals and often act alone. When there is a loud noise, they would think there is something there and would not come close,” Yuji Ota, the president of Ohta Seiki, said, per Independent.

The Monster Wolf Mini is roughly 20cm in length. Since it is small, the robot is easy to carry in a backpack or hiking gear. Furthermore, the device blasts loud sounds whenever it detects nearby animals through its built-in speaker. It has an adjustable volume system and can be turned up to 80 decibels. Moreover, the mini version also flashes its eyes like the regular-sized one. The company fast-tracked its development following a rise in brown bear attacks and injuries reported across Hokkaido last summer.

In 2023, Seiki said, “It’s been a success. To date, no one has questioned its effectiveness, nor have we faced any returns due to dissatisfaction.” While talking about the cost, he added, “I think it’s much more cost-effective to threaten with a machine and drive it away from the village than the cost of a lot of people going out and exterminate it.” The company’s future plans are to turn the Monster Wolf Mini into a keychain-style design to make it even easier to carry around. They also hope to keep the price affordable and sell it at home improvement stores and other retail outlets, so hikers, campers, and anglers can easily pick one up before heading outdoors.

