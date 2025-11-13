There’s a Rare Site in Grand Canyon That Only 1% of Tourists Have Explored—Here’s How to See It in 2026

Grand Canyon has initiated tours to invite more visitors to this rare site of the national park.

Millions of people flock from around to world to witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon. One would imagine that not a single strip inside the park is unexplored. Surprise! Despite being one of the most visited national parks in the U.S, a lot of people have not set foot inside a rare site. According to Travel + Leisure, only 1% of tourists have visited this mysterious site. Noelle Ritzman, a tour operator specializing in leading Grand Canyon adventures at the Grand Canyon Conservancy Field Institute, wants more people to visit the lesser-known part of the Grand Canyon. Speaking to the publication, Ritzman recalled the first time she visited the area below the rim of the landscape.

Picturesque view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, southwestern US (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Noelle Otto)

"I’ll never forget my first trip to the Grand Canyon in 2007. At nine years old, I was camping with my family at Mather Point, and the sight of the canyon left me speechless," she said. When her father suggested hiking down from the camping point, she was terrified just by the thought of it. "But as we descended the Bright Angel Trail, my fear started to fade. The farther we went, the more amazed I became by the canyon’s colors and the beauty of the landscape," the day tour and logistics specialist added. Despite being hesitant, Ritzman pushed through her fear and sought the adventure without knowing the outcome. Since the area was rarely visited, the fear was twofold. But in hindsight, the park official seems glad to have taken that leap.

Woman hiking on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | piola66)

"The best adventures often begin with fear or uncertainty, but they end up leaving us inspired and changed," she added. The downward hike from the Mather Point is best to visit during winter and spring. Ritzman's story will likely bring more tourists to a stunning site that was surprisingly undervisited. The park has been taking initiatives to raise awareness about the site, like starting the beginner-friendly Meet the Canyon tour. The institution-led trip covers the tour below the rim range. If you are looking for a longer tour to explore the site more, the park offers a 10-day Hermit to South Bass backpacking trip.

Woman going on a hike (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Sergei A)

The tours won't just take you through the rare sites in the Grand Canyon but also take you through its history. Ritzman revealed that educated and knowledgeable guides will accompany the travelers interested in exploring below the rim and tell them many fascinating facts about the landmark. She noted that the guides "have lived, worked, and studied at Grand Canyon," and come with immense experience. "While they’re full of fascinating facts, it’s their ability to help visitors connect with the landscape and understand the cultural and natural significance of the Grand Canyon that truly sets them apart," she added. Ritzman believes that the insights given by these guides go beyond the superficial level.

Picturesque view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, southwestern US (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alan Majchrowwicz)

These tours will help foster a deeper appreciation for both the natural and historical significance of the "iconic" landscapes of the Grand Canyon. Next year, the park will add many for tour packages and will take travelers below the rim range. There's a hiking tour lined up for February 2026, between the 2nd and the 5th. The Phantom Ranch Hiking Tour will take tourists to the bottom of the canyon and provide a stay at the renowned Phantom Ranch. The Havasupai Gardens: Introduction to Backpacking will be held sometime between April and May. Lastly, the Horseshoe Mesa Backpacking: Canyon Stories tour will be held in April.

