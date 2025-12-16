Grand Canyon's South Rim to Welcome Overnight Guests Again — But Some Restrictions Still Apply

Grand Canyon National Park is reopening the hotels in the South Rim from Wednesday, December 17.

While the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park receives fewer than 1 million visitors a year, the South Rim receives more than 4 million. In early December this year, all the toing and froing in the South Rim quietened down as dwindling water supply compelled the park officials to shut down most of the hotels. Now that the water supply is restored, the park is reopening the hotels in the South Rim from Wednesday, December 17, according to the National Park Service. They will also begin easing some water restrictions.

While the park’s North Rim has its own charm, most park visitors gravitate towards the irresistible beauty of the South Rim, not to forget the plethora of features it has to offer. Flanked by ponderosa pines and pinyon-juniper forests that overlook the Colorado River, the rim is patrolled by wild animals like elk, bighorn sheep, and tassel-eared Abert’s squirrels. The rim also hosts Trailer Village, the seasonal Desert View, and the Tusayan-Montane campgrounds. After the latest announcement, the major hotels of the South Rim are set to reopen. The list includes El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, and Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village.

Although these hotels remain open for visitors year-round, this year, a disastrous fire disrupted the whole experience. As its name suggests, the Dragon Bravo Fire erupted like a dragon in the park’s North Rim this July. With flames so aggressive, the fire devastated over 140,000 acres of the park, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, per The Conversation. It wasn’t until September 28 and 29 that the fire managers were able to bring the flames under control. In the aftermath, since November, however, the South Rim started experiencing troubles, particularly with its water supply.

Contracting water supply forced the park officials to shut down some of its major hotels for overnight visitors, starting from December 6. Now that the supply is re-establishing, the park is unlocking the doors of South Rim hotels once again. Having said that, fire restrictions remain applicable, and guests aren't allowed to have outdoor wood burning, charcoal fires, and campfires in the South Rim, as well as the inner canyon areas.

At present, this is the best the park can offer in the South Rim. But in the coming months, facilities are likely to be brushed up. One of the reasons behind this anticipation is the 12.5-mile-long Transcanyon Waterline. Initiated in 2023, this waterline is part of a $208 million rehabilitation project aimed at upgrading the South Rim’s water delivery system.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to stay overnight in the South Rim, you can avail lodging in the Grand Canyon Village, but the Desert View Campground remains closed for the season, per NPS. Dry camping is allowed, but guests won't be able to access water spigots at Mather Campground and Desert View Campground. Visitors and residents are advised to use water wisely by taking short showers (less than 5 minutes), turning off faucets when not in use, flushing toilets selectively, doing laundry with full loads, and reporting any water leaks to the concerned authorities.

