5 National Parks That Feel Extra Magical During the Holidays With Dazzling Lights

At the arrival of winter, America’s national parks settle into dreamy silence. Snow-blanketed trails peppered with huddles of stargazers, aurora chasers, hikers, and snow coaches; rocky mountaintops glowing pink in sunlight; everything is staggeringly beautiful. Out of this wintry quiet, many parks burst to life during the holiday season. From Christmas tree lightings to interactive themed displays and shimmering monuments, these parks punctuate the icy winter cakes that parks are into dazzling fairytales. In a recent report, Outside magazine shared a list of five national parks that are offering exciting displays of lights to visitors this season. Given that the government shutdown cut off significant staffing and budget, these parks are holding out invitations for tourists to end this year on a festive note.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Red train in a mountain valley in winter (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Oleksandr Lutsenko)

While Cuyahoga doesn’t host any exclusive lighting show, every trip along its railroads and fairgrounds is a scenic drive through a trail of razzle-dazzle. Sculptures and trees come aglow in colorful fairy light. Festive trains are sparkling like glitter upon the winter snow. To make the visit even more enticing, there is the 90-minute event called North Pole Adventure that takes the visitors on a trail punctuated with Comfy & Cozy, Santa’s Workshop, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, Snowy Escape, Gingerbread Village, Nutcracker, Candy Cane Lane, Inside the Tree, and the 12 Days of Christmas, each section illuminated in festive vibes, describes CVSR.

Grand Canyon National Park

The Historic Hopi house decorated for the Christmas holidays, Grand Canyon Village, South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Billy McDonald)

Otherwise known as a fascinating geological storybook nestling in the lap of the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park wakes up to an entirely new perspective during the winter, especially the South Rim. About 65 miles south of the South Rim in Williams, Arizona, a festive train ride (Polar Express with the Grand Canyon Railway) invites visitors to whisk along on brightly lit trails in their pajamas while enjoying cookies, cocoa, and interactions with Santa Claus. From Christmas lights on red rock trees to clouds of mist reflecting the faint glow of sunset, everything is brushed with the touch of pure holiday magic.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

A cabin seen after a snowstorm in the Great Smoky Mountains. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Wbritten)

The Great Smokies are unexpectedly, and arguably, one of the best parks to experience Christmas lighting. From the colorful curtains of light gleaming in Dollywood to twinkling lights at Dolly Parton’s Stampede, from fireworks and fantasy light parades, from Winterfest to Shadrack’s Winter Wonderland, there’s just so much to see in the Great Smokies. It’s an oasis of festivity tucked within the silent snow of winter.

Gateway Arch National Park

Christmas lighting in a national park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lovleah)

Like the Smokies, Gateway Arch National Park is also hosting Winterfest this year from November 22 through January 11 as part of the holiday celebration. Underneath the Gateway Arch, the cute igloos will be illuminated by over 100,000 twinkling lights. Beneath the remarkable dance of light and shadows, visitors can enjoy ice skating and DJ nights.

Hot Springs National Park

Christmas lighting in a national park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joel Addams)

Crowds shrink. Cafes don’t remain as busy as they are during the summer season. Slippery ice-covered trails are empty except for a little wildlife here and there, and paltry clusters of visitors. In many national parks, winters unveil scenes like these, but not in Hot Springs National Park. Unlike most, holidays are bursting with magic in Hot Springs. The dancing trees on Arlington Lawn, the animated displays of Adair Park, and the historic downtown glittering like a jewel; the park has everything you won’t want to miss this Christmas.

