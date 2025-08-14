Hummingbird Wind Chimes Are Ideal for Attracting Native Birds — and Amazon Has One for a Great Deal

The glass painted feeders are studded with silicone flowers, which are irresistible to native hummingbirds around your area.

As summer arrives, hummingbirds start migrating from their wintering and mating nests in the South to the feeders in the North. You may spot a flock of ruby-throated, black-chinned, or jewel-bodied rufous hummingbirds across the gardens and streets in your region. Witnessing their vivid, spangly sight, you may wish to make these tiny birds visit your own backyard or garden. If yes, then, as per an expert from Better Homes and Gardens, wind chimes are the way to go - especially if you hope to attract some native hummingbird species. Head to Amazon for this gorgeous wind chimes hummingbird feeder from the HEADAK Life Store.

Hummingbird Perching on Feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

Functional hummingbird feeder

Hummingbird feeder from the HEADAK Life Store that resembles a wind chime (Image Source: Amazon)

The highlighting feature of this feeder that calls attention is its resemblance to wind chimes. The only difference is that, instead of tinkling metal sticks, it features six ball-shaped feeding ports suspended by threads that dangle from S-shaped metal hooks. When Christine Falche moved into their new house, they only had an old bird feeder, which seemed to be insufficient for the hummingbird guests. The main attraction, probably, to these Hummers was the vibrant design. The hand-blown glass material that has been used to sculpt these feeding bowls is sure to blow your feathery guests away. “I had no idea when I purchased this how gorgeous it was going to be,” exclaimed a customer called BRS.

Flamboyant design

Hummingbird feeder from the HEADAK Life Store that resembles a wind chime (Image Source: Amazon)

Each bowl has a flamboyant design. There is a wide range of colors available, including Dotted Navy Blue, Blue, Green, Red, and Rainbow. Tucked to each of the wide-mouthed feeding bowls is a flower-shaped silicone feeding port provided so as not to cause injury to the hummingbird’s tongue as it drinks from it. Each flower carries a perch where birds can rest and relax after a nice drink. “We got it today, and my husband was really surprised at how well it was made,” reported a customer named Nanc Steinwender.

Durable than plastic feeders

Hummingbird in flight at a feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Jim Thomas)

On the product page, the manufacturer claims that this bird feeder is long-lasting and more durable than most other plastic-made feeders. Leak-proof, too. Although there are dozens of feeders in the market, the fact that this doubles up as a wind chime has made birdkeepers obsessed over it. Many are buying several pieces one after the other to decorate their patios, gardens, decks, backyards and front porches. Several people are attaching ornaments to this feeder so it will actually clink and jingle when pummelled by the winds. The bowls, however, are sturdy and won’t crack even when crashing against each other. Writing about it in a review, Tabatha said, “It adds so much elegance to my porch!”

Easy installation

Hummingbird feeder from the HEADAK Life Store that resembles a wind chime (Image Source: Amazon)

The prices for this fabulous feeder range from $25.99 to $35.49, depending on the choice of color and design. Assembly and installation are easy. All you need to do is pour the nectar or the sugar water into the mouth of the feeding bowl. Insert the silicone flowers over the mouths. Hang the balls on your porch ceiling or a tree’s branch with threads, and you’re done. Now, sit back and wait for these “flying jewels” to grace your garden with their trilling and chirping presence.

