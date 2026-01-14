Grand Canyon Officials Issue Serious Water Advisory for Park Visitors

While the park continues to suffer from the aftermath of Dragon Bravo Fire, a series of triggers further amplifies the water crisis.

With each rising sun, Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park comes alive with sparkling vigor. Temple-like buttes loom from the undulating valleys that sit in the lap of ancient rocks. As sunlight falls, the rocks bathe in shades of pink, purple, orange, and gold. The canyons' beauty makes it seem unbelievable, but just as every rose has its thorns, the park also has some faults in its foundation that are forcing it to face a "contaminated water crisis." With shards of mining splayed along the South Rim, and agricultural patches peppered here and there, the waters of the Colorado River, which feeds the park, are poisoned with heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Silver, cadmium, mercury, vanadium, and zinc might look appealing in jewelry and artifacts, but when spilled into water, they are deadly.

A picture of the Colorado River snaking between the rocky formations of sandstone in Grand Canyon National Park (Image Source: Getty Images | Tobiasjo)

While the breccia pipes of the Park's water treatment plant pull the groundwater, spraying mist onto the trees above, it also pulls along these poisoning chemicals. They sit around in the ponds, posing a threat to humans, animals, and birds. The water contamination is especially evident along the channels and springs of the South Rim, like the Bright Angel Wash. As the Colorado River flows southwest, running through eroded sandstone, it picks up the impurities from the fractures on the way. On January 13, 4 pm local time, the park issued a "drinking water advisory" urging visitors to take precautions while sipping water from the park or to bring their own supply.

The advisory will remain in effect for the Bright Angel and Phantom Ranch campgrounds, including Phantom Ranch Canteen, Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Delta Restroom, and Phantom Boat Beach. It comes in the wake of the painful chain of nightmares the park has been going through lately. Despite the $208 million repair project of the Transcanyon Waterline being underway, the water here remains far from safe. One cause hides in the summer of 2025 when the aggressive Dragon Bravo Fire devastated the park's North Rim. By the time the fire was contained, the damage had fanned out to the South Rim. Officials had to temporarily close hotels due to the water shortage. And although they are now reopened for visitors, the ashes of the summer fire continue to affect the place.

A visitor walking into a lodge in Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim (Image Source: Getty Images | Pedrosala)

In a recent incident, reported by SFGate, the park crew noticed that the Roaring Springs pumphouse was no longer treating water. Consequently, they had to shut down a pipeline for repairs, which means no water supply in the coming days. The park advised visitors to boil or filter the water before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, or washing hands. Disinfectant agents like bleach or iodine drops can also be used to purify the water.

Notably, in April 2021, a study by USGS and NPS reported that the water in the springs of the South Rim was contaminated with "forever chemicals", as per Scientific Investigations Report 2025. In light of the recent incidents, the park recommended that water collected from the rims should be "brought to a strong rolling boil for a full minute" before use and then kept in clean containers. Officials warned visitors against using untreated water.

