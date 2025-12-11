One Grand Canyon Lodge Set to Reopen, But Hotels Remain Shut Indefinitely Amid Waterline Issue

National park officials reveal 'there is no anticipated reopening date for South Rim hotels at this time.'

The Grand Canyon National Park is known for its serene beauty, but lately, it's been in the news for all the wrong reasons. In July 2025, the Dragon Bravo wildfire had ravaged the North Rim of the national park and set off a chain of crises in the aftermath. While the massive infrastructure damage and destruction of historical structures were the obvious side effects of the wildfire, some crises came as a surprise. The South Rim of the park received the short end of the stick, mainly due to the water shortage it suffered. The water level dwindled to the point that authorities had to shut down most of the lodges in the South Rim. In a latest update, Grand Cayon revealed in a Facebook post that the hotels will indefinitely remain closed as the officials continue to manage the complications.

Picturesque view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, southwestern US (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alan Majchrowwicz)

Although the waterline has been repaired, there has been no confirmation on the reopening date of the South Rim lodges. "As of Dec. 8, crews have successfully repaired the broken section of the Transcanyon Waterline and began pumping water to the South Rim," the update read. However, "there is no anticipated reopening date for South Rim hotels at this time." In an exception, the officials have confirmed the reopening timeline of one of the many lodges. "Phantom Ranch is expected to reopen to overnight guests beginning tomorrow, December 11," the post read. Grand Canyon National Park public affairs officer Joelle Baird weighed in and addressed the delay in reopening. He revealed that "weather limitations” have prevented crews from visiting the sites of damaged pipelines, as per SFGATE. Tests are also being run to check if the water is free of sediments or contaminants.

Grand Canyon mountains (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

“We are optimistic for a reopening later this week, with it dependent on NPS water test results over the next 24-48 hours,” Andy Stiles, the general manager of Grand Canyon South Rim for Xanterra Travel Collection, wrote in an email to the publication. The waterline repair took more than a reasonable time, likely because it's part of an ancient water system, built in the 1960s. This has been a problem for the overnight lodge guests for a while now, and hopefully, the repair will overcome past problems once and for all. 2025 has been a tough year for one of the most visited and beloved national parks. It faced massive infrastructure losses in the wildfire earlier this year. This mishap doubled the operational headaches that the park has been facing since 2021 due to the waterline issues.

View from South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Newman)

Until the officials give the green signal, visitors can't stay overnight at the lodges inside the park or create outdoor wood or charcoal fires. However, the park encourages "dry camping" in parts of the South Rim. Kim Kickert Bowman, a national park enthusiast, secured a lodge in Phantom Ranch for February 2025. However, due to the closure, her booking was bumped to February 2026. Although Bowman still has a chance to visit the park, the indefinite closure could change her fate in the future. Nevertheless, the park enthusiast isn't losing hope anytime soon. “We have our hopes up and our hiking boots on for training,” she said.

