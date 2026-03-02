China’s New Detachable Power Generator Could Finally End EV’s Limited Driving Range Problem

Scientists have created new equipment that can extend the range of electronic vehicles with its addition.

Chinese scientists have invented a creation that can alleviate range anxiety in electric vehicles. Chinese auto giant Changan‘s subsidiary, Hunan Tyen, is behind this development, according to Interesting Engineering. The equipment is called a Power Turbine Generator (PTG), which is a detachable range-extending device. Experts claim that the device is a compact, removable module that can be fixed to a pure electric vehicle to increase its driving range. PTG generates electricity from the fuel and converts a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). If PTG can achieve this pursuit, it will be a massive breakthrough, as the vehicle’s capacity increases without permanent structural modifications.

The electric vehicle (EV) market has experienced a significant boon in recent years, and range anxiety remains one of the biggest concerns. Range anxiety refers to a fear experienced by EV owners. This fear is related to whether the available battery charge would be enough to complete the journey. It deters many from buying EVs. This fear is most prevalent in new owners and those who participate in long-distance voyages, as per a study conducted by Recurrent.

Inner Workings of PTG (Image Source: Hunan)

PTG will dismiss this apprehension, as it provides the option of extending the range whenever a driver faces the risk of draining their battery during the journey, according to Car News China. The owners no longer need to track charging stations en route and can freely utilize their vehicle. The PTG is a modular auxiliary power system and follows a fuel-to-electricity approach. This methodology expands the vehicle’s range and makes it more adaptable under several scenarios. Hunan Tyen claimed that PTG has many superior features that make it a great addition to present-day EVs. These features include better fuel adaptability, compact structure, and higher power density.

To develop the gas turbine component of this equipment, the company brought together its fluid machinery design expertise and 3D turbulence numerical simulation. The team investigated the inner flow fields exhibited by the compressor and turbine while creating a high-efficiency ball bearing system, a fixed-guide vane turbine, and an efficient vaned compressor. This simultaneous methodology allowed the team to boost turbine efficiency by around 5%.

The control core system, which was the electronic control unit, posed many challenges for the team. The biggest issue was the thermal load it was undertaking due to high-power-density operation. To address this problem, experts formulated high-efficiency cooling channel structures and combined them with precise thermal management strategies under high-temperature conditions. They believe that the system they have in place now can reduce the dependence EVs currently have on battery capacity and cost.

A man in China previously tried creating a portable charger to support his Tesla's range issues. (Image Source: Car News China | Photo by: Mydrivers)

The company shares that PTG will provide flexibility to drivers who do not need extra range every day. The use of PTG will allow vehicles to move on from large battery packs. The manufacturers can use this removal to adjust vehicle weight and lower production costs. This will make the vehicle cheaper. Later on, the PTG may also be used in areas like outdoor mobile equipment and drone propulsion. In the past, Tesla owners have used such range extenders in their vehicles. The one proposed by Hunan Tyen, though, appears to be more refined in features.

