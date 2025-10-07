Scientists Create Habitats to Revive Population Of ‘Living Dinosaurs Of The Fish World’ in Minnesota

This fish has existed on planet Earth since the past 150 million years, even before the emergence of dinosaurs in the Jurassic era.

Millions of years ago, as those long-necked stegosauruses roamed the planet, they were probably unaware that a fish that looked just like them swam in the waters they sipped after meals. Called “Lake Sturgeon,” this prehistoric fish has been zipping, untamed, through the planet’s rivers since the Jurassic era. While an aggressive asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, the population of sturgeons remained intact, surviving for another million years, according to a report by MinnPost.

Lake Sturgeon swimming in a river (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zocha_k)

Then, the planet's most destructive creature arrived: humans. Greed initiated a cycle of fishing, which soon turned into overfishing. While these long-snouted fish nervously clung to life, humans dug their metallic hooks into their flesh to extract everything from their skin to their swim bladders, even eggs. By the early 1930s, sturgeons had already disappeared from the waters. Thanks to a chain of conservation efforts by some kind-hearted animal scientists, their population is now in the “redemption” phase, especially in Minnesota. The “living dinosaur” is back.

Lake Sturgeon swimming in a river (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wrangel)

Lake Sturgeon, the torpedo-shaped fish, looks like a distant cousin of the dinosaurs. It has reptilian eyes and a suction cup mouth that sucks up little animals from the water as it glides through the river bottom. The sensory barbels embellished at the tip of its long snout can detect the chemicals and smells oozing from the bodies of these little animals, sensing which, it rushes forth to pounce upon them and have a feasty lunch, according to an explanation by the Michigan Natural Features Inventory.

Lake Sturgeon swimming in an aquarium (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Leonid Eremeychuk)

However, despite residing on the planet for the past 150 million years, the fish has remained largely unevolved, unchanged. Notorious for its unusual physiological clockwork, a sturgeon has the reputation of a “slow reproductive life.” Most females don’t reach sexual maturity until their 20s or 30s. When they do, they tend to migrate upstream from the deeper waters. They release dozens of eggs that latch to the rocks embedded in mud and sand until hatched, per the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Lake Sturgeon swimming in a river (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cezars)

Until this time, sturgeons were native to the Big Stone Lake and Red River in the North basin, per Minnesota Bound. When humans arrived, their needs for food, electricity, and resources induced them to drop their fishing nets in the river and kill the fish. Their eggs were used for caviar, their skin for leather, their oil for fuel and steamboats, and their swim bladders for isinglass, a gelatin-like substance brewers use to clarify wine and beer. Dams were thumped upon the mouth of the river, which destroyed the sturgeon’s spawning habitat.

Man using a fishing pole on a boat. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | William McAllister)

A scientist observed the “first sexually mature female” in 2019. It was a positive sign and hopeful. In 2022, they witnessed the first spawning event since the restoration began in Minnesota’s Red River. “That was just simply incredible to see,” Nicholas Kludt, DNR Fisheries Specialist, told Minnesota Bound. Researchers recreated riffles or natural freshwater habitats for these fish to reproduce. They also extracted blood from a male sturgeon, checked the concentration and motility of the sample under a microscope, and inserted tags in female fish to analyse their movements for reproductive status. As the female ripened, her eggs were stripped off into a bowl and combined with milt with feathers to prevent stickiness, according to a press release.

Lake Sturgeon swimming in a river (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine McQueen)

These baby sturgeons, called fingerlings, were then scooped out of the tank and released into the freshwater. As these resurrected “fishosaurs” wade and dart through the waters, with their shark-like tails trailing in the shadows, scientists hope that, from now on, they will be able to reproduce naturally, without their aid, and thus, reanimate the waters of the planet with fascinating stories of the dinosaur era.

