How Rock Climbers in Yosemite Helped Bring Back Endangered Birds to the Park

Years ago, the pesticide dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane caused the birds to become endangered.

Several bird species across the world are now being endangered due to habitat loss, rapid climate change, hunting, and increased pollution levels. These threats disrupt their nesting, food sources, and migration patterns, too. Peregrine falcons used to be one such endangered bird species that has now made a huge comeback at the Yosemite National Park. Surprisingly, the rock climbers in the region have played a major role in protecting the species. They worked closely with the Yosemite Conservancy, a nonprofit organization devoted to preserving the park’s natural and cultural treasures.

A representative image of a Peregrine Falcon. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.)

Decades ago, a crop pesticide called dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, also known as DDT, caused eggshells to thin in many animals, including peregrine falcons. This led to the chicks being killed, reducing the population. As a result, peregrines were listed as endangered under the 1973 Endangered Species Act, as reported by Yosemite Conservancy. However, these birds are now found in good numbers. At the Yosemite National Park, peregrine falcons often nest on the same cliffs that also attract a huge number of rock climbers, who give the birds space during the breeding season. Some climbers even helped in replacing contaminated eggs, taking them for incubation, and even monitoring and protecting the nests.

A representative image of Peregrine Falcon chicks in the nest. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phil Seu Photography)

Every year, during the spring season, some of the most popular climbing routes are temporarily closed, reopening in summer after the chicks have flown away. Not just this, the concept of no-fly buffer zones was also enforced to avoid any kind of disturbances from the helicopters, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The successful program was made possible through $452,000 in donations, generously provided by supporters of the Yosemite Conservancy. The conservancy president, Frank Dean, also spoke about the successful comeback of the endangered bird species.

He said, “Peregrines are at the top of the food chain and the most susceptible to contamination. So, to have them bounce back to this degree is a sign of the health of the entire Yosemite ecosystem.” It has been reported that the number of Yosemite’s breeding falcon pairs has doubled after this spring, when compared to 15 years ago, when the national park's protection efforts began. Concerned authorities checked 43 cliff sites across Yosemite and found 17 breeding falcon pairs, 25 chicks, and 15 nests. In 2009, when the program began, there were just eight breeding falcon pairs.

Ken Yager, a part of the Yosemite Climbing Association, said, “I didn’t think this program would work, but it did. It’s a joy to be climbing up there and to hear the peregrines screech and to see them fly. They are the fastest animals in the world, and a very regal bird. It is just beautiful to see them in the wild and to share that rock with them.” The credit also goes to Yosemite Conservancy donors who help keep the birds protected. Meanwhile, although peregrine falcons are no longer listed as endangered, they remain safeguarded under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

More on Green Matters

Scientists Release Millions of Live Mosquitoes in Hawaii to Save a Bird Species From Extinction

Biologists Witness First-Ever Instance of Baby Hummingbirds Acting Like Caterpillars as a Defense

Ever Wondered How Migrating Birds Find Their Way Back Home? The Answer Lies in Quantum Physics