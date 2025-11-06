National Park Friends Groups Are Struggling to Help Fund Operations Amid Shutdown – Here's Why

National Park Service is leaning on its partner organizations who are helping but at a cost.

National park friends groups are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The non-profit organization partner to the National Park Service is usually prompt at helping, ensuring smooth park operations. However, with the ongoing federal shutdown, they are struggling to help the park officials. The organization has been losing revenue due to the closure of visitor centers. They were already under pressure because of the revenue crunch. Now, because of the shutdown, they are required to fill in for the furloughed staff. A massive chunk of NPS employees were relieved by the government while the parks remained open for the visitors. Hence, there is still a need for supervision in these national parks, and that's when the friends group comes into the picture, as per National Parks Traveler.

“We want to be good partners to the National Park Service and will continue to see where we can be of help during this incredibly challenging time,” said Brian Hinrichs, executive director of the Friends of Kathadin Woods and Waters. “But as a friends group, ideally, we want to be making strategic investments that are forward-looking," he added. The friends group across the nation is pulling a double duty of strategic planning and supervision, which the park rangers were responsible for. The Kathadin Woods and Waters National Monument was designated only in 2016, making it fairly new compared to the older monuments and national parks.

Since the site is still in the early stages of development in figuring out facilities, access, infrastructure, etc., the government shutdown especially took a toll on Hinrichs's friends' organization. The national monument's one and only visitor center, the Tekαkαpimək Contact Station, was opened earlier this year. It would not have been possible without the generous donation of the friends' organization. The site would have been closed because of the furloughed staff, but the organization decided to put money where their mouth is, even though it was not their responsibility. The monument remained open on Indigenous Peoples' Day as it has become an integral part of the visitors' experience.

The organization also stepped in when beavers recently flooded an integral road. Since the National Park Service and national parks are struggling, these partnered organizations are draining their revenues. “These emergency donations were not planned for and potentially cut into what we can do in the future,” Hinrichs revealed. Around 60% of the NPS employees were removed from their jobs, costing these parks it's glory. While some parks are entirely shut, others are open to visitors. In the aftermath, the parks have become more vulnerable to accidents, illegal or reckless activities, and wildfires. The philanthropic groups, aka the friends groups, are doing all they can to retain the beauty of these cherished national parks.

According to the Park Service, it has more than 200 philanthropic partners across the nation. They carry out programs, provide wide-ranging support for the parks, like " raising funds to rehabilitate centuries-old structures and maintain visitor facilities." Creating educational and recreational opportunities for the visitors, organizing special awareness programs, managing volunteers and interns, and accepting donations are some of the tasks these support groups take responsibility for. As for the current scenario, the challenges will only reduce once the shutdown is dissolved. “Our greatest hope is that the shutdown is resolved quickly, and that the broader staffing and budgetary issues NPS has been burdened with can be addressed,” Hinrichs said.

