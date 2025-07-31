America’s Love for Avocados Is Slowly Killing the Forests of Mexico and the Monarch Butterflies There

If the demand for avocados doesn't reduce by 2050, the monarch butterflies that overwinter in Mexico's forests will disappear.

Every winter, monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles to escape the harsh winters of the north and settle on the treetops of the South, particularly Mexico. Upon arrival in Mexico, most of them swoop down to fir and oak trees dotted along the rugged mountain slopes of Michoacan, where they form dense clusters to mate and reproduce. If you live near the Michoacan Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, you may spot these bright orange clusters clinging to the trees. Sadly, the reserve is not just an overwintering home for these butterflies.

Clusters of orange monarch butterflies clinging to the trees in Michoacan reserve, Mexico (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Elk)

It is also the world’s largest producer of avocados. In the past few years, this bumpy, pear-shaped lady has pushed Americans to the point of obsession. Whether it is Hollywood celebrities or the men who work on Wall Street, Americans can’t live without this buttery fruit. However, this love affair is slowly, subtly destroying the forests of the South, according to a report by The New York Times.

The butterfly sanctuary near Angangueo, Michoacan, Mexico, hosts millions of Monarch Butterflies overwinter in conifer groves: a seasonal pause in one of the longest-known, multi-generational insect migrations on the planet [source and full video: https://t.co/lDj6KgrnUa] pic.twitter.com/et9uEchkoZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 15, 2019

Every second person in America kicks starts their day with avocado toast. For most of them, tortilla chips are incomplete without guacamole dips. The Austin Chronicle estimates that people in the United States eat three times more avocados than 20 years ago. In the present day, America gobbles up as much as 3 billion pounds of avocados annually. And nearly 90% of them are imported from Mexico, specifically from this reserve in Michoacan. As a result, the planet’s most majestic migrations are now being affected by America’s love of avocados.

Avocados, a.k.a. the “green gold,” are wiping away the forests of Mexico. How did the situation get so bad as to create a life-and-death situation for the peppy pollinators? Food Institute reveals that the situation started to become grave in 1997 when America dropped its ban on importing avocados from Mexico. A 2016 report indicated that as many as 20,000 acres of the forest were being swallowed up by avocados. Even worse, the New York Times recently reported that the avocado production is estimated to rise by 80% by 2050.

The Michoacán state government has announced a new best practices certification for avocado producers, which seeks to reduce deforestation using satellite surveillance.



Read all the details on MND. #Michoacán #avocados #deforestation https://t.co/xfl2GhPj26 — Mexico News Daily (@mexicond) August 30, 2024

A few months ago, Michoacán launched a Pro-Forest Avocado certification program in which scientists use satellite data to monitor whether any forests are being logged or chopped off illegally, or whether there’s too much deforestation. In 2023, America imported 1.19 billion tons of avocados from Mexico. The majority of these fruits came from deforested land owned by the likes of Calavo Growers, Fresh Del Monte Produce, and Mission Produce, and were sold by leading supermarket chains like Walmart, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods.

Packaging sticker on avocados imported from Mexico (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

On top of this, government subsidies end up encouraging farmers to produce truckloads of these green, bumpy fruits because it’s in their best interest. “You’re putting in deciduous forests of a very water hungry tree and tearing out conifer forests of not so very water hungry trees. It’s just wrecking the environment,” Jeff Miller, the author of a global history of the avocado, told the NY Times. Reaching down to the brass tacks, activists have observed that nearly 6% of the Michoacan population is employed in avocado farming. The majority of water channels are being drained to produce these butter pears. The rising demand further triggers battles among landowners and traders. Everyone desires to snatch acres of this land so they’ll have a consistent supply of the green gold.

Mexican farmers harvest avocados despite tarrif uncertainty (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cristopher Rogel Blanquet)

Shoppers, too, are to blame. Authorities urge people to stop buying avocados imported from Mexico and look for alternative and organic varieties. Because ultimately, you won’t want to eat your toast and chips if they are coming at the cost of killing trees and jeopardizing the lives of these iconic butterflies. One raging landowner, whose avocado patch was stolen and who was kidnapped, mimicked this sentiment with a powerful message: “The avocados you’re eating in the United States are bathed in blood.” So the next time you’re smothering your bread in the buttery pastel green guac, remember that a tree somewhere in southern Mexico could be screaming for help.

