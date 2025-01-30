Surreal Image of Dense Forest Covered in Millions of Monarch Butterflies Wins European Wildlife Photographer 2024

Renowned photography competition selects winning photos with a concerning cause for butterflies and climate change.

The wildly popular European Wildlife Photographer of the Year for nature photography unveiled the winner of the 2024 competition. Nearly 1,000 amateur and professional photographers hailing from 38 countries claimed the winner after choosing from thousands of images, as per a Forbes report. The winning title was, however, taken home by Spanish photographer Jamie Rojo for his mesmerizing photo, "In the Forest of the Monarchs," captured at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary in Mexico, revealed by the organizer German Society for Nature Photography.

Monarch butterflies on evergreen branches. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ricardo Olvera)

The intricate image offers a candid glimpse into the fragile ecosystem created by droves of Monarch butterflies, now threatened by climate change. In the official Instagram post by GDT (@gdt.foto) in collaboration with Rojo (@jaimerojo), the society explained the breathtaking phenomenon as millions of monarch butterflies travel several kilometers, thousands, from North America to “overwinter in the branches of Oyamel firs” in the sanctuary. At first glance, many might be deceived by the trees covered in beautiful monarchs resting on the branches, resembling leaves. However, as evidenced by Rojo’s shot, numerous butterflies form a dense cluster and take protection from the tree canopy, facilitating a microclimate crucial for their survival in the winter months.

Several butterflies on a fir branch. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | James Lee)

Rojo aimed to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change on wildlife, one of which is the changes to the forests through deforestation or altered weather patterns could potentially disrupt the delicate balance for the butterflies. In his formal submission, Rojo explained that he had requested “special permits” to stay and work outside the sanctuary’s operating hours enabling him to capture the photograph just before sunset, as reported by the source. "The future of these butterflies, like that of so many other species, is threatened,” said Sabine Riewenherm, President of the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation. A patron of the competition, she further highlighted that monarch habitats are in danger due to intensive agricultural practices combined with the use of herbicides.

Monarch butterflies near a pink flower. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Skyler Ewing)

Such practices kill the milkweed plants these insects depend on in their early metamorphosis from feeding caterpillars. Simultaneously, illegal logging uproots the roosting site for butterflies while the rash winter storms threaten the survival of the species at large. A Mexican-led coalition of non-profit organizations and the government have set up a trust fund while working with local communities to maintain the delicate ecosystem for wildlife and reduce deforestation. The latter has declined steadily since 2009.

With a background in environmental science and a special emphasis on conservation stories about wilderness and wildlife, Rojo is committed to his work as a National Geographic Explorer alongside photography, according to the World Press Photo. He captured his award-winning photo during an assignment for Nat Geo Magazine, per DIY Photography. In a follow-up video on his Instagram, Rojo showed the prints of his photo of a single monarch in the forest reserve. “I am also offering these prints, in collaboration with Vital Impacts, to support monarch conservation,” he remarked. The funds from his print sales will be contributed to non-profits Monarch Watch and FOCEN working for the conservation of monarch butterflies.

The 2024 competition received 18,000 photos from international photographers all over Europe. The nine categories with two special ones included birds, mammals, plants & fungi, landscapes, the underwater world, man and nature, nature’s studio, and young photographers between 15 to 17 years. The organizing society is now gearing up for the 2025 edition of the photography competition.

