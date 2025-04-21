Mila Kunis Has a Secret Ingredient That She Sprinkles on Her Avocado Toast To Help Her Feel Full

The 'Black Swan' actress starts her day with coffee and ends it with a bowl of ice cream. In between, there's a lot of health keeping.

It is easier to play a role that depicts a woman as pure and innocent than it is to play a role that depicts her dark side. In an interview, Mila Kunis confessed that playing the role of Lily in the 2010 movie Black Swan was the “hardest thing she had ever done in her life,” both physically and psychologically. On the reel, her free-spirited, seductive ballerina personality succeeded in stirring horror in her psychologically complex alter-ego played by Natalie Portman.

In real life, too, the Oscar-winning actress projects a minx-like quality as she walks amidst throngs of paparazzi and shutterbug fans, carrying her long brown locks, olive honey skin, and two eyes that differ in color due to a rare condition. One is hazel and the other is brown. But the secret to her slender physique lies in how she makes her avocado toasts, she revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Known by nicknames like “Goldfish” and “Sweet lips,” the Black Swan star shared that she usually kicks starts her day with coffee.

“The first thing I eat when I wake up is coffee,” she told the magazine. Her preference, however, comes with a twist. Instead of a regular cup of hot coffee, she prefers the “old school drip coffee with a vanilla-flavoured oat milk creamer, which she froths up. “It is wonderful,” she exclaimed. Post her coffee time, Kunis moves on to prepare avocado toasts for breakfast. “I grab whatever bread we have... maybe wholegrain bread with nuts and things and texture and crunch, I then grab my avocado, I cut it, I smash it,” she explained.

She then adds seasoning, and when feeling extra feisty, she'll “add eggs to it.” “Or sometimes I'll do two eggs, over easy on toast, and then add dips to it – sometimes it's hummus, or I like tzatziki,” the actress described. Lunch is usually prepared from the leftovers, followed by a glass of protein smoothie. “I get frozen smoothies delivered to the house,” she revealed. “I put protein powder in it, my husband puts in non-dairy for me, and then he drops it off at my table, and I am super grateful. So it's probably not healthy if you're a dietitian, but I'll sometimes have a protein smoothie for lunch,” said the Goodrich actress.

As for the dinner, every night, she said, is unique and different. First things first, her household eats a lot of fish. Another common item is a veggie bowl. “Sometimes I do something called bowl night, where there'll be a salad base and a grain base, like quinoa, and some veg – then they [her husband and kids] can make their own veggie bowl,” Kunis shared. Foods that she can’t cook but loves to enjoy, such as Indian, Thai, or sushi, are ordered from restaurants.

But there’s something they never miss cooking at home: pizza. “We did just get a pizza oven, so we've started making pizza ourselves – my husband loves mushrooms, jalapenos, cheese, and tomato sauce,” the Luckiest Girl Alive star said. Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher also love to have a glass of wine or a prebiotic soda called Poppi before bed. And yes, Kunis never forgets her post-dinner cup of ice cream. “I love ice cream. It’s my favorite food group,” she confessed.