Fireflies Are Slowly Disappearing But a Small Change in Your Garden Could Bring Them Back at Night

Expert weighs in on the dwindling population of fireflies and shares tips on how gardeners can attract them to their yards easily.

Fireflies are the closest thing to magic on Earth. Their fairy-like bioluminescent glow is enchanting for children and adults alike. However, with increased urbanization and light pollution, these important creatures are vanishing. In addition to creating a magical atmosphere, fireflies are essential for nature. They aid in pollination, pest control, and act as bioindicators of ecosystem health by contributing to the food web stability, per the American Museum of Natural History. Noting that, an expert at Southern Living has enlightened gardeners with advice on how to attract fireflies to the garden.

Fireflies in a forest. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Trevor Williams)

Attract fireflies to your garden

Dense Green Grass in Tropical Field. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Beata Whitehead)

The foremost step is to let the garden grow wild. Perfectly mowed lawns with short-trimmed grass are not the ideal place for fireflies. The lightning bugs need to rest during the day, and the mowed grass will likely expose them to predators. So, Mary Marlowe Leverette, an esteemed expert and master gardener, suggested saving a spot for grass to grow wild, so that if not the complete lawn, it could become an asylum for fireflies to rest and breed. They typically take over places with minimal disturbances and lay eggs in cool and damp soil. For that, adding a pile of wood to the ground shall do the work.

Firefly habitats are composed of not one, but a diversity of vegetation, mostly native plants, of different heights and textures. The insects, which are essentially beetles, also take shelter near low-hanging trees. To surmise, allowing vegetation to grow freely and widely will greatly enhance the firefly population in your garden. To add, an artificial water feature like a solar-powered fountain that remains still at night could also boost their interaction with the garden space. Besides that, growing vegetables and herbs will attract slugs and snails that feed on these plants. This will further invite fireflies to breed nearby as their larvae are voracious feeders of slugs and snails. A Garden for Birds shared tips on how to transform gardens into firefly habitats.

What to watch out for in a firefly habitat?

Firefly on the blade of grass. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | James Jordan Photography)

Nothing beats a good sight of fireflies from the comfort of your porch. However, it is worth noting that the damp environment may also lead to a mosquito infestation. Therefore, it is important to be safe and apply mosquito repellents or sit near a screened porch when observing the fireflies at night. It is also not recommended to add lighting to the garden as it would reduce the number of lightning bugs. As an alternative, red or amber bulbs can be used. Herbicides and pesticides are a big no because smaller insects are crucial for the firefly life cycle. To avoid using it, you may plant marigolds, lavender, and rosemary, which naturally repel insects.

Fireflies have around 2400 species around the world and vary in size and the light they emit. In North America, the commonly found species is Photinus, which is half an inch long and emits a yellow-green light. The lighting is used for communication with other fireflies for mating and is essential for their survival. As of now, firefly populations are dwindling, and humans’ dependency on light is to blame. Lit-up neighborhoods at night disrupt their mating behaviors as the light pollution confuses them on when to start signaling to find a mate. Habitat loss and urbanization are among other factors. On YouTube, Ze Frank explained where all the fireflies of the world have gone.