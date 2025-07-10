Amazon Has a Window Bird Feeder That Has Shoppers Hooked on Birdwatching — Even Their Cats Love It

Crafted in glass and ceramic, this feeder is the longest of its kind on the market, and over 50,000 people have bought it.

If a detective secretly peppered America’s towering skyscrapers and condominiums with live cams, he would probably be puzzled. Over 50,000 people are hooked to their windows, glassy-eyed, as if immersed in a transcendental guided meditation streaming on TV. These are the people who have bought Nature Hangout’s award-winning Window Bird Feeder and attracted chickadees, house finches, goldfinches, juncos, and scrub jays to their windows. Hailed as “America’s favorite bird feeder,” the feeder is available on Amazon for $35.16.

Customers shared pics of their Nature Hangout's window bird feeders (Image Source: Amazon)

Angel Hamilton can’t stop doing dishes because what she sees outside the kitchen window leaves her tipsy and unmoved. Their cats, too, are skipping the much-loved naps and instead gazing unflinchingly through the window glass. Christine D’s five cats don’t seem to budge away from her husband’s bedroom window. Sophia frequently goes outside with a bag of peanuts and then runs back indoors to peep through the window to see whether a rose-breasted grosbeak is nibbling them.

Lifetime suction guarantee

The clear window bird feeder includes 3 ultra-strong suction cups ready for immediate use, plus three extra pieces. Crafted from the patented ECOSTRONG technology, the sturdy suction cups are weather-proof and promise to last for several years. According to the instructions listed on the product page, birders should wipe these suction cups with a damp cloth and press them firmly after attaching them to the window. Moisture increases the suction power and enables a stronger hold. If they are slightly bent, soak them in warm water for about 10 minutes to soften, then smooth them out and hang them on the feeder.

Insanely durable

The feeder is manufactured from ¼-inch premium grade cast acrylic, the thickest and strongest you can find. The glass encasing for food allows birdwatchers to capture glimpses of cardinals, orioles, and titmice enjoying nuts and seeds. “It's amusing to watch them peck at the plexiglass while standing on the window ledge below it and eventually learn. The draining mechanism is excellent. The seeds seem to never get soggy despite several rains so far. I have it on a 4th-floor window,” said a customer M.O.

Functional design

Coming with a padded grip perch, sliding food tray, and drainage holes, the feeder promises year-round durability, plus resistance to squirrels. This one features a “Large Ranch” design, but you can also choose from “Large House,” “Large House with Hole,” and “Large Ranch with Hole” varieties.

Longest bird feeder on the market

The out-of-the-ordinary feeding station boasts a humongous seed-holding capacity. Its extra-large size can hold over four cups of seeds, so all those ravenous bird guests don’t depart hungry-bellied. The feeder has bagged many awards, including one from National Geographic and one from Forbes.

Be patient

Another tip is “be patient.” It may take up to two weeks for your backyard friends to find the feeder and learn that it is safe to visit. Take the example of a birder who goes by the moniker David DYKWIA on Amazon. They waited for two to three weeks before their first bird guest showed up at the feeder. This bird probably told its friends, because from that day on, the feeder became host to dozens of winged visitors.

Additional tips

Experts at Nature Hangout recommend serving your bird visitors with foods like seeds, mealworms, nuts, sunflower seeds, and vegetables. Place the feeder in a partially shaded area. If you desire to attract specific birds like hummingbirds, you can also paint the feeder with daubs of colorful acrylic paints. If your feeder hasn’t received any bird guests so far, try this trick and watch them swoop down to wine and dine.

