ALDI Is Opening 22 New US Stores This December — Check if Your State Is Included

ALDI is the kind of supermarket where variety is so impressive that there’s just about everything you can’t resist. From soda cans to earrings, from Barbie dolls to saucepans, and from sandwich boards to readymade gingerbread cookies, ALDI has it all. As Christmas knocks on the door and ALDI looks back at the year 2025, there is a remarkable trail of unforgettable memories that materialize on the calendar. Now, the German retailer is rolling out a series of new store grand openings, in both the U.S. and the U.K., just in time for Christmas, as part of a bigger expansion plan.

An ALDI grocery store in Washington, DC. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

With the holiday season in full swing, Americans are flocking to their local ALDI stores to stock up their pantries and household cabinets with everything from desserts and decorations. Be it a cheeseboard or a box of cute green iced tree biscuits, ALDI’s products will now reach a wider customer range as an array of new stores are set to open across the country. As part of an expansion plan, also intended for customer satisfaction, it has announced the opening of 22 new stores in the U.S. in December 2025.

“We're thrilled to open our doors and offer your community a new grocery store focused on quality and savings. Shoppers will discover everyday low prices on groceries and household essentials, including fresh produce, organic foods, fresh meat and seafood, and ALDI-exclusive brands that match the quality of national name brands at a fraction of the price,” ALDI writes on a grand openings page. According to StoreBrands, the new stores in America will kick off between December 11 and December 18.

Smiling woman walking with shopping bags during the Christmas season (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Angel Santana)

On December 11, 17 new stores will celebrate their grand openings across 10 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. A week later, an additional five stores will start the ball rolling in Florida, specifically in Bradenton, Chiefland, Ormond Beach, Saint Johns, and Sarasota. Over the two weeks, 12 new stores will be launched across Florida. Supermarket Perimeter estimates that this is part of ALDI's bigger plan, according to which over 225 stores were supposed to be launched in 2025 only. The hotspots are expected to be punctuated across the Midwest, Northeast, Southern California, Phoenix, and new markets like Las Vegas. With these openings, Aldi is set to become America’s second-largest supermarket chain, after Walmart.

The aggressive launch of new stores isn’t just to lure passionate fans. The plan will also initiate ambitious recruitment drives, opening thousands of vacancies for store colleagues who will restock shelves, assist customers, and ensure the smooth functioning of the brand-new stores. In a press release, ALDI UK also announced that it would be doubling down on its investment with a £1.6 billion commitment over the next two years, opening 40 stores each year in the UK as well. It will open 16 new stores in the UK this year.

A woman and a girl walking inside an ALDI store (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Marlon Trottmann)

In a social media post, a design and construction company praised that ALDI's strategy is adding capacity where “demand is strongest,” with a blend of high-street, retail park, and neighborhood sites. As the busiest period of the year is in the offing, ALDI is already stockpiling its good business karma by becoming a linchpin of happiness for its customers, the supply chains, the job seekers, the business leaders, and everyone.

