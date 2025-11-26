Walmart Is Selling This Perfect-Sized Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for Just $38

The Christmas tree gleams with an array of ornaments including cranberries and pinecones.

It's that time of the year to make space for Christmas decorations. And when everything is said and done, what remains the most inevitable thing about the festival is the good old Christmas tree. Walmart's Costway pre-lit Christmas tree has been recently rolled out with massive discounts, and people are flocking to snag it before the offer vanishes into the snowy air.

Walmart offers exciting offers on the Costway pre-lit Christmas tree (Image Source: Walmart)

Customers who have already bought it are saying the best part about this tree is probably its next-to-perfect size. Kathleen D Lisak used the tree to decorate her camping trailer. Seeing how easily it adapted to the small space, next to her fireplace, she was left overjoyed. “It looks very festive, easy to assemble, and a great little tree for the money,” she wrote in a review. The tree comes in three sizes, ranging from 3 feet to 5 feet. Walmart’s product description says that it is best-suited for areas like patios, porches, hallways, and entrance doorways.

A Levinsky, who ordered one piece, said it is a “great little tree,” perfect for small spaces, entryways, or lanais. Deana ordered two pieces for her house. “They are beautiful,” she commented, “and just the right size for the bedroom.” Size is just the beginning. The tree comes with a lot of bonuses. The ornaments, for instance.

In a diary entry dated December 24, 1841, Queen Victoria described how her children decorated the Christmas tree with glistening ornaments, candles, toys, and an array of gifts, which made it look like the “best Christmas tree” she had ever seen, per VOX. Today, there are way, way more options. Think red and gold balls, those strands of metallic tinsel, the glass icicles. Then there are cute gingerbread houses, reindeer, snowmen, and little Santas that look like tiny bottles of Coca-Cola. The only limit is your imagination. The tree already has cranberries and pinecones.

Size check. Ornaments check. Next come the most important elements you need in your Christmas tree. Lights! Being a pre-illuminated tree, this tree eliminates the need for any complex electrical wiring or complicated installation procedures. Equipped with 60 LED lights, the tree will pour a shower of warm white glow, sparkling through your space. Don’t forget to pay attention to its ornate gold urn-shaped base. If you are a fan of retro and vintage style things, this is your chance to fulfil your home décor fantasies.

Close-up on a boy decorating the Christmas tree. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Hispanolistic)

But what about the durability? Most artificial trees just collapse at the primp of your fingers. This one will not. More than 180 dense, fade-resistant, and crush-resistant PVC needles have been shredded, twisted, and put together to carve out this tree for you. All the materials, including those in the base as well as those in the needles, will only enhance the stability.

The package comes with two pieces that you can assemble, dismantle, and store as per your convenience. T. Mills said the tree is “very easy to put together.” Its comfortable dimensions of 1.7 feet in diameter, 4 feet in height, and a net weight of 6 lbs make it highly flexible for a variety of storage spaces. Another customer, Deluxeczech, installed the tree near a plant stand on a Roman column they had built for Christmas.

If all these details aren’t pulpy enough to evoke the Christmas shopper within you, nothing is. Grab it while you can. Walmart’s offer extends to all size options. The 3-foot tree is available at $34.99, the 4-foot tree at $37.99, and the 5-foot tree at $49.99.

