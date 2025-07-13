Your Home’s Temperature Settings Play a Crucial Role in Your Indoor Plants’ Survival — Experts Say

Plants prefer a certain variation of temperatures inside homes to fully thrive, and a houseplant expert breaks it down to a simple idea.

Plant owners like to treat their plant babies with utmost care and attention, without realizing the resistant nature of houseplants. Every home craves that added charm of green foliage indoors, and it is highly beneficial for the plants in regions with extreme weather conditions. Pleasant indoor temperatures are favorable for most houseplants that may not survive when winter strikes or the heat waves flow in. However, an expert revealed the ideal temperature setting that houseplants thrive on, and it is nothing extravagant, per Real Simple. Those wondering about the perfect temperature for their plant babies– they need what you need.

The ideal temperature for houseplants

Houseplants thrive in the same temperature that you thrive in. Hilton Carter, houseplant expert and author of several plant styling books, said, “I like to say the ideal temperature range for indoor tropical plants is whatever is comfortable for you.” Therefore, the best temperature for homes that help plants grow is exactly the temperature a homeowner would feel comfortable in. This could be between 65 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, which resembles the plants’ natural environmental conditions. According to the Arkansas Cooperative Extension, the best temperature for plant growth varies depending on plant varieties. Cool temperature plants like cacti, ivy, and hyacinth grow best at 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the day and 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Likewise, medium temperature plants like bromeliads, asparagus fern, and bush violet like a day temperature of 60 to 65 and 55 to 65 at night. For high temperatures, plants like ficus, some cacti variants, copperleaf, and others grow best at 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit at night. As a general rule of thumb, it is ideal to keep night temperatures 10 to 15 degrees lower than the day to compensate for moisture loss and prolong flower life, per the University of Maryland.

Factors that affect the ideal temperature

The foremost factor is plant variety because the requirements of every plant species range depending on their robustness, water retention capacity, among others. Therefore, it is recommended to do a quick research about the plant variety’s optimal growth conditions before welcoming them in. For instance, arid desert plants prefer dry and warm temperatures while tropical plants thrive in shaded and humid climates. Sunlight is undeniably a crucial factor in determining the health of a houseplant. Some plant varieties may prefer direct and bright sunlight, while others may grow better in indirect sunlight.

Moreover, this factor is also directly related to the seasons and weather conditions outside. “Winter is considered the ‘dormant season,’ where most plants are not growing as much and are saving their energy for the springtime,” the expert said. Regardless, the light conditions during this period can be adjusted, whereas during summertime, plants require increased amounts of watering and nutrient supplementation. The bright sunlight during summer may not be favorable for all plants. “Another good tip is to monitor their location and move them a few inches away from bright windows to avoid burning their foliage,” Carter advised. However, the resilient nature of houseplants allows them to grow with minimal water and sunlight while adapting to the climate conditions.

