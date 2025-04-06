Life Hack Expert Reveals a Secret Trick to Use Cucumber Peels To Revive Your Dying Houseplants

In the realm of edible vegetables and fruits, the cucumber’s reputation is that of the Buddha. It always remains cool. Nothing can disturb its cool. Even when it is slapped, sliced, or assaulted with a knife, even when its firm green flesh is ripped apart, the cucumber remains as cool as ever, unlike the wild chilies, which instantly explode into fury once touched by a knife. Contrary to calorie-packed potatoes that fuel up the body or those hot peppers that add a lip-smacking slur to every dish, cucumbers are like a breath of fresh morning breeze. Any human body that comes in contact with a cucumber ends up becoming just as cool.

Gardening expert shares a hack to revive plants using cucumber water (Image Source: TikTok | @creative_explained)

Apparently, cucumber acts as a hydrating workhorse in salads and sandwiches. But little do people know that it is also a magic potion when it comes to plants. In a resurfaced video, Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained), the internet’s most energetic man, shares how leftover cucumber peels can love those thirsty, wilting plants back to life. “Cucumber peels = Magic for plants,” Adamjan captioned the video. The video opens with Adamjan popping on the camera with his usual peppy vibe, holding three long cucumbers in his hands. “Grab some cucumbers, peel off the skin, then put them in a container, fill it with water, put a lid on it, and let it soak for about five days,” the long-haired expert instructed.

Gardening expert shares a hack to revive plants using cucumber water (Image Source: TikTok | @creative_explained)

Meanwhile, the footage behind the instructions showed Adamjan running a smooth knife over a cucumber, removing its peel to reveal the mint green interior. He grabbed a tall glass jar, tossed the ripped peels inside, and filled it up with water. The video leaped in time to five days later. Adamjan picked up his little cucumber peel glasshouse and began straining the water. Falling from the tiny holes of the strainer, minty green water poured into a glass container, filling it to the brim. “This is what it looks like. Nice and magical green,” he described. This “green cucumber water,” he said, is “packed with potassium and phosphorus.”

A person watering a plant in a pot. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Rocketmann Team)

The life hack guru sneaked behind a cluster of green plants and, peeking from between their leaves, he explained, “Plants need phosphorus to convert sunlight into food. Water your plants with this cucumber water once every three weeks and watch them explode with new growth.” Moving on, he shared yet another way to repurpose leftover cucumber peels. These peels, he suggested, can be laid out in the Sun to dry. “You can also leave them out to dry in the sun on a piece of oil,” Adamjan said and flattened out the peels on a piece of silver foil. The video transitioned to a scene where he showed the dried-out peels sticking to the foil.

Person slicing cucumbers with a knife (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Louis Hansel)

In the next step, he squeezed all the dried peels in a jar and lit a match. As the spark hit the peels, they crackled like writhing snakes trapped in a glass. “By turning the peels into ash, the nutrients will get released super fast. Sprinkle it directly on the soil and done,” the TikTok user exclaimed. The hack, he explained, came with a bonus. Since ants and mites hate the bitter aura of cucumbers, they won’t attack the plants if they are watered by this cucumber water.

This video, like his other videos, went viral, with thousands of people reaching out for a comment. After watching this video, someone nicknamed the enthusiastic man the “Dave Grohl of Plants.” @margo quipped, “Can you make me a movie with all the tricks?” @jeenieeous said, “Who needs a #greenthumb when you got #greenmagic!” The video even invited a comment from Google Chrome, whose employees were curious to know whether they could drink this magical “cucumber water.”

