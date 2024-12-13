5 Houseplants That Prevent Condensation During Winter When Kept in Humid Spots - Horticulture Experts Reveal

Dampness and condensation are an inevitable part of every winter season and here's how you can use houseplants to absorb the moisture.

Some houseplants serve a greater purpose beyond aesthetics, be it to enhance sleep quality in the bedroom or remove excess moisture from homes. Condensation inside homes is hard to escape during the winter months as the temperature falls in the external environment. To tackle the inconvenience, a few horticulture experts have suggested five houseplants be placed in humid spots to efficiently absorb moisture from the air. Expert and founder of Yardwork, Michael Clarke said, “Foliar uptake is the process in which plants absorb water through their leaves and stems through tiny pores known as stomata or directly through the leaf cuticle,” per Homes & Gardens. These plants could be your natural replacement for dehumidifiers this winter.

Indoor tropical natural houseplant for home interior and air purification. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Artfully79)

Orchids

White orchid in a glass vase on marble chopping board on white table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | natalie_board)

Orchids thrive in humid environments and absorb nutrients from the moisture in the air. While they are also highly ornamental, maintaining these cosmopolitan plants is rather challenging. However, experts have revealed some easy-to-grow orchids that absorb moisture optimally. They thrive in a humid region with bright, indirect sunlight and adequate watering. “Orchids, like moth orchids, are able to take up water through their aerial roots and their leaves when under high humidity conditions,” Paris Lalicata, the head of plant education and community at The Sill, explained. She pointed out that orchid plants are epiphytes, meaning they grow in the bark of trees rather than the soil. Hence, possess developed aerial roots for easy moisture absorption.

Ferns

Potted fern at home close to the window. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Carol Yepes)

Ferns grow in abundance alongside huge trees in tropical forests. But do not take their abundance for granted as they play an important role in regulating moisture levels and are found in varied species. Lalicata noted, “Ferns are known to absorb water through their delicate fronds when placed in humid environments.” The expert suggests options like Boston fern, asparagus fern, or bird’s nest fern which can be grown inside homes to reduce humidity. These plants grow well in medium to bright indirect sunlight but are resistant to low-light conditions as well. Direct, bright sunlight is not recommended, per the expert.

Bromeliads

Vibrant bromeliad, accent corner of bright bathroom. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Daniela Duncan)

Bromeliads are native to the tropical American regions and are rarely seen as houseplants. But these plant species are known for their colorful appearance and waxy flowers. Bromeliads have high water storage capacities in their leave and generally grow in areas with high humidity. Lalicata revealed that these plants have “specialized leaf rosettes” that can trap and absorb moisture through their foliage and are collected in the central leaf rosette acting as a water tank supply for the plant. Bromeliads require bright sunlight and need to be watered carefully to prevent them from drying out.

Pothos

Pothos grows in tropical areas and often climbs on the rocks and trunks of rainforests. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wang Yukun)

Pothos are a great addition to homes as these plants grow vines and are known for their air-cleaning properties. They regulate humidity levels in any environment by absorbing both moisture and toxins and can be placed indoors to filter the air. Pothos require acidic potting soil to grow properly in addition to well-drained soil that makes room for “airflow through their root zone,” as per Clarke. “Pothos are excellent houseplants in high humidity environments, preferring bright, indirect light and deep waterings when the top one inch of soil has become dry,” he said.

Rubber Plants

Various gardening equipment and potted rubber fig. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Rubber Plants also thrive in highly humid conditions and usually grow beneath canopies of densely forested areas. They have big and beautiful foliage and are native to Southeast Asia. Clarke said, “Rubber plants are tolerant of many types of humidity environments and like indirect light since too much light can burn their leaves.” Watering these plants can be tricky as the ideal timing would be when the top three inches of the soil are dried out. Rubber plants thrive in humid temperatures between 65 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. He added, “They tend to decline when the temperature drops below 60°F.”