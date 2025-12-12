Yosemite National Park Releases New Dates for Summer Campsite Reservations — Here's When to Book

Summer campers can reserve their spots at these three famous Yosemite campgrounds.

If you have been yearning to go to the Yosemite National Park campgrounds this summer, now is your chance. Summer camping at some of the park's beloved sites is always in demand, so plan ahead if you don't want to miss those reservations. Thanks to Yosemite's official announcement, campers have some clarity on the reservations. The park officials have set a firm release date for several of its most-sought-after campgrounds: Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow, and sites 1–124 in Upper Pines, as per Active NorCal. The announcement came after a surprise delay last month, which pushed back many bookings, leaving interested campers unsure whether they would secure a spot. The new announcement with reservation dates allows ample time for the visitors to plan their trip and secure their slot when the reservation opens.

Yosemite National Park sign (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bennymarty)

For campers planning a trip between June 15 and July 14, they can book their spots starting Monday, March 24, 2026. Those visiting the park between July 15 and August 14 can plan their reservations starting Monday, March 31. For both days, the campground spots will be available to book from 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EST) onwards on Recreation.gov. The revised schedule sure provides a clearer timeline after weeks of uncertainty. However, it's important to be prepared when the booking commences, as it might be tough to secure a spot, especially in the summer. Camping at Yosemite is really popular, so expect tons of people seeking out the same thing: a campsite reservation. The RV-friendly loops and longer rigs get booked much faster than other campsites. Securing a spot is no less than a fierce competition, so you'd better come prepared to the battlefield.

Sign in Yosemite National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ray Wise)

The original delay had pushed about a month of bookings in five sites: Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow. According to the latest announcement, three of the five campgrounds will be released and made available for recreation. In case you had a spot booked before the delay, authorities confirmed that the previous bookings won't be affected. The other sites will also open gradually when the staffing and operational demands are met. Whenever more Yosemite campsite becomes functional, the officials will give at least seven days’ notice through the park's website and social media, ensuring fair access for the public.

Camping at Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Robert Holmes)

"There are three first-come, first-served campgrounds available in late fall, winter, and early spring," as per the website. If you're visiting from late May through October, first-come, first-served camping won't be available. Since reservations are extremely difficult given the high demand, the park authorities advise planning their getaways and camping early on and booking their slot as soon as possible. Campfires and wood smoke are allowed, but they are only allowed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Yosemite Valley campgrounds and Hodgdon Meadow Campground. Otherwise, the authorities advise minimizing the use of fire to prevent pollution at the park.

More on Green Matters

Yosemite Could Face Wildfire Threat in 2026 Because of Government Shutdown — Expert Predicts

Government Has Announced a New Ban in Yosemite — and Visitors Believe It’s a ‘Badge of Honor’

Big Bend National Park Area to Get a ‘Smart Wall’ Border to Safeguard From Illegal Activities