Yosemite National Park Turns 135, but Its Land and History Are Under Threat From Humans

Yosemite National Park isn't just about the scenery; it's a lifeline for local communities, particularly Latinos.

The national parks across the U.S. showcase some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes. From sky-high mountains and deep blue water bodies to sparkling sand and dense green forests, each national park is known for its own unique beauty. It’s not just this; the rich variety of flora and fauna in the region also invites enthusiastic visitors. One such extremely beautiful place is California’s Yosemite National Park, which is known for its scenic waterfalls, deep valleys, grand meadows, and much more. While this natural wonder is about to turn 135 this year, it has been reported that the rich history of the place is currently facing major man-made threats.

A young man in Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Swissmediavision)

As reported by the Santa Maria Times, Yosemite National Park isn’t just beautiful, it’s also a lifeline for the locals. Especially for the Latinos, Yosemite’s presence is felt in the water they drink, the crops they grow, and even the landscapes they treasure. However, Pedro Hernández, a historian and California program manager for GreenLatinos, stated, “This (135th) anniversary should give us all pause, because today Yosemite and the lands that hold so much rich history are under threat.” In his write-up, he spotlighted how George Meléndez Wright became a part of the park’s rich history, joining the park service in 1927 as the first Latino naturalist.

Visitors in California's Yosemite National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Apu Gomes)

Highlighting his contributions, Hernández revealed how Wright himself once funded a wildlife survey in the national park when Congress refused to do so, and his extensive report became the park’s first science-based wildlife plan. By the age of 27, Wright completely reshaped the park’s mission, even earning the honor of having two mountains in the region named after him. Even today, his vision remains essential as the park faces climate threats, habitat loss, and more. On top of these natural threats, certain government policies are also putting the park’s human history at risk, as the stories of Latinos, Indigenous people, and environmental struggles might soon be erased.

According to CalMatters, Hernández stated, “The park’s official story risks being sanitized into scenery alone, stripped of labor, conflict, and resistance. These ideological pressures come as the park service faces severe staffing and budget cuts.” Earlier this year, Yosemite saw a major shake-up, with a large portion of its staff being laid off. Due to this, scientists who once monitored wildlife and rivers were forced to handle chores like restroom cleaning and checking visitors at park entrances.

Visitors at Yosemite National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Miroslav_1)

Experts have also warned that the park doesn’t have enough staff to keep the tourists safe, care for wildlife, or maintain the trails. Moreover, fewer workers also means that trash in the region is rapidly increasing. The historian said, “Environmental groups such as the National GreenLatinos urge California’s congressional delegation to demand transparency before park narratives are altered. Elected leaders also should fight agency cuts and firings and defend Wright’s vision of science-based stewardship, which cannot survive without trained staff and adequate funding.” Towards the end, he stated, “Yosemite’s future anniversaries will matter only if both land and story are protected.”

