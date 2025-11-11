Yosemite Could Face Wildfire Threat in 2026 Because of Government Shutdown — Expert Predicts

The federal shutdown is increasing fire risk at Yosemite National Park as a major ritual is being skipped.

National parks in the U.S. are quite vulnerable at this moment. The shutdown of government services imposed by President Donald Trump's administration has taken a toll on these once treasured properties. Yosemite National Park turned into a default spot for adrenaline junkies and thrill seekers. The increasing cases of illegal activities like BASE jumping were already creating a ruckus, raising concern among the authorities and the forloughed park rangers. Now, as per recent reports, Yosemite could encounter more threats in the future. Amid the shutdown, the national park has skipped its prescribed fire season. However, this decision makes the park prone to bigger wildfires.

Visitors stand on a rock ledge of the Taft Point, looking over the edge to Yosemite Valley in the Yosemite National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Apu Gomes)

Cassius Cash, President and CEO of the Yosemite Conservancy, appeared on the latest podcast episode of National Parks Traveler and spoke about the threats to the park. He admitted that Yosemite National Park has a "long-standing history of fire." The controlled fire initiated by park authorities was a necessary ritual of the park that helped reduce the risk of bigger fires and the destruction of vegetation. Many national parks have witnessed serious fires over the years. The Red Fire, the Washburn Fire in 2022, the Empire Fire in 2017, and the Rim Fire in 2013 are some of the examples, as per The Travel. This year, no precautionary fire in the park can cause major damage to the premises.

U.S. government shutdown forces national parks to shut down due to staffing and funds shortage (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Brown)

"This is the time that we'll be thinking about burning (vegetation), so we're missing these burn windows, and God knows that Yosemite has a (...) long-standing history of fire," Cash said. The federal shutdown seems nowhere close to ending. There is no news regarding its closure, at least in the next few weeks or maybe months. If the shutdown is lifted right in time, fire control rituals like prescribed fire and pile burning could occur. However, if the premises remain closed throughout the season and next year, those precautionary measures will most certainly not take place. According to the National Park Service, a prescribed fire or closed burn "is used to meet management objectives."

"A prescription is a set of conditions that considers the safety of the public and fire staff, weather, and probability of meeting the burn objectives," and it is one of the most useful tools in managing fire today. Pile burning is a method where materials like piles of dead vegetation, large logs, branches, debris, or hazardous trees are burned and removed from the premises. Each method is an essential step to take care of the park area, prevent potential wildfires, and maintain hygiene for the public and a rich habitat for the fauna.

Two people flying with their wing-suits. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ascent Xmedia)

Yosemite was once the poster child for all national parks. Therefore, the recent activities have been a major downfall in the park's reputation. Cash also addressed the reckless activities, especially BASE jumping, that have recently put the park in the wrong light. " I just think the longer that this goes on, the more that this can spill into something that's going to be more hazardous to the park," Cash said. He also acknowledged the victory of the authorities in ceasing some of the jumpers at the park while sending out a warning to the public. "So just a reminder that we're reduced, but we're not gone," he added.

