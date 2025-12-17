Yellowstone National Park Braces for Major Storm as NWS Issues Travel Warning

6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation and strong gusts of wind are expected to hit Yellowstone and nearby areas.

The visitors of Yellowstone National Park could face difficult travel conditions this winter. The National Weather Service has been alerting people about extreme cold days, heavy snowfall, and storm watches as the winter chills escalate. On Tuesday, December 16, the NWS office in Riverton, Wyoming, issued a new alert. The agency has alerted of a potential Winter Storm Watch that will strike the mountains of central, west central, and northwest Wyoming, which includes Yellowstone territory. The winter storm will hit the aforementioned areas on Tuesday night and will continue the following day. According to the announcement, the national park will experience heavy snow accumulation, 6 to 12 inches above 8000 feet, creating difficult, even hazardous conditions for driving.

Road covered in snow during winter at Yellowstone (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

The snow accumulation may reach more than 16 inches at the highest elevations. "Widespread westerly winds gusting 50 to 70 mph, with isolated stronger winds," will most likely be witnessed. The conditions will last from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. MST on Wednesday, December 17. "Travel will likely be very difficult, especially along mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Pass due to a combination of strong winds and falling snow reducing visibilities," the announcement read. Other locations that will experience the impact of the winter storm include, Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Wind River Mountains, West-Wind River Mountains, East-Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges.

A scenic view of Yellowstone National Park in the winter (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Henrik Karlsson)

Some areas will experience strong gusts of wind, possibly reaching 80 mph. Eastern mountain slopes, like the eastern Absaroka and Wind River Mountains, are likely to witness extreme weather conditions. "The heaviest snow occurs between about 5 a.m. and noon MST Wednesday, where snow rates will exceed 1 inch an hour, and possibly 2 inches an hour," the NSW announcement said. The agency urges visitors not to travel during the storm. However, if the travel is mandatory, they must take certain precautions before heading to the snow-covered road. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency." The winter season at Yellowstone officially began on Monday, December 15, as per the website.

Woman visiting a hot spring in Yellowstone during winter (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ferrantraite)

Every year, the park opens most of its roads to visitors from mid-December to mid-March. However, the visitors can enter the West, South, East, and North entrances only through “approved commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches or the non-commercially guided snowmobile access program." According to the park's website, the snow accumulation across the area hasn't been uniform, allowing visitors to certain areas of Yellowstone. However, the transportation option used by the guided tour operators may vary depending on the condition of the roads. "Throughout the winter season, park staff will work closely with all operators and provide updates as conditions change," the site added. Automobiles are not allowed in most of the region during the winter, but you can plan your driveaway once the park reopens in mid-April. Those interested in a winter getaway at the park can check out the website to confirm the services that are operating.

