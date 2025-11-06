World’s ‘Greenest’ Airport Is Now Open in Cambodia — You Won’t Believe How It Was Built

Designers call the new terminal a comnination of sustainability and Cambodian culture.

Thailand has experienced a recent surge in tourism, and nearby countries are capitalizing on it. Cambodia, a country that shares a border with Thailand, has taken the limelight with its new and extensive green infrastructure. The country has officially opened one of the world's greenest airports, Techo International Airport (KTI). This move has highlighted the country's efforts in establishing itself as a regional eco-friendly destination for sustainable tourism, trade, and travel. The airport was inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Hun Manet, unveiling the new Phnom Penh gateway in a grand yet ground-breaking ceremony.

The entrance to Cambodia's airports. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | benito_anu)

Executive leaders and ambassadors from around the world – including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and Singapore – flew in to witness the landmark ceremony. Business chambers from across Europe, North America, and ASEAN were also present at the event, as reported by Us Weekly. France’s VINCI Airports will be the operators behind the new airport that's designed by Foster + Partners, and their involvement provides huge credibility to the recently developed airport. The Techo International Airport isn't just an infrastructural achievement but a symbol of the country's growing connectivity and commitment to sustainable practices.

Indoors of Techo Airport, Cambodia. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Heang Hong)

How did the green infrastructure come to be? The massive airport will be functioning on one major natural resource: solar energy. Located outskirts of the capital, the 2,600-hectare airport is completely supported by solar energy derived from an on-site photovoltaic farm. No high technology or resources were used in the construction, only manual labor. The efforts of these Cambodian laborers reflect on the final infrastructure, highlighting the importance of local and skill-based employment. The terminal is built with modular designs, leaving scope for future expansion without causing any harm to the environment. A single-roof canopy shelter is constructed to shelter passengers, airport staff, security, and retail areas with about 36-meter-long "trees" supporting the long canopy.

Single long canopy with modular tree structure. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sunphol Sorakul)

Plenty of natural daylight has indoor access through 180 skylights or windows on the ceiling. In every aspect, the airport is built to conserve energy and enhance greenery. Stefan Behling, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, explained how the infrastructure combines the Cambodian culture and sustainability. “Techo International Airport is a celebration of Cambodian culture and light. It is also one of the most sustainable airports in the region, filled with natural daylight and incredible local greenery, and offering strong visual connections to the outside," he said. Behling believes that this terminal will help boost tourism in the country. "The terminal holistically transforms the experience of travel for the people of Cambodia and the millions of visitors who will travel through here every year,” he added.

An airport lit with natural light coming from skylights. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Roberto Machado Noa)

Senior Partner Nikolai Malsch broke down the design aspect of the airport, explaining what makes it stand out. Malsch described the architecture as a blend of "technological innovation with references to Cambodia’s built heritage." The designers wanted the warm and natural lighting of the terminal to feel welcoming and comforting, reflecting the country's identity. “The modular lightweight shell structure and layered soffit filters daylight into the building — allowing people to experience the evolving qualities of the external environment throughout the day,” Malsh said, explaining the design. The new terminal is currently handling 44 routes, 130 daily flights, and 31 airlines, and boarding about 13500 passengers each day.

