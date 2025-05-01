Scientists Find a Surprisingly Simple Way to Remove 98% Nanoplastics From Drinking Water

Scientists found a quick and effective method that promises the best possible water purification opening up new possibilities.

Our precious Earth, once covered in a canopy of green forests and blue oceans, now brims with concrete forests and plastic oceans. Especially, when it comes to plastic, it has seeped into human life most unexpectedly. Foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, salt, sugar, and even honey, have been known to be contaminated by microplastics. But now, the most horrifying threat to humans is drinking water, the majority of which is tainted by nanoplastics. However, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel as researchers from the University of Missouri, or "Mizzou," find an ingenious solution to remove the plastic villains.

Shredded plastic garbage in a sack. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | frimufilms)

Nanoplastics, the invisible pirates invading our food and water, are in the size range 1 to 1000 nanometers, as per The Conversation. Just so you know, a single strand of human hair is between 80,000 to 100,000 nanometers. So, filtering these unnoticeable particles is not an easy task, and they can impact human health in unpredictable ways. That's why the Mizzou researchers from the College of Arts and Sciences came up with a "liquid solution" that acts like a plastic magnet when added to water, while also staying water-repellant, so humans don't end up consuming the solvent, as per Earth.com. And most importantly, unlike other extreme water purification methods, this solution is cost-effective!

Woman Drinking Water. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andra Piacquadio)

Speaking of this innovative and highly effective method, one of the researchers, Piyuni Ishtaweera, told the media channel, "Nanoplastics can disrupt aquatic ecosystems and enter the food chain, posing risks to both wildlife and humans. In layman’s terms, we’re developing better ways to remove contaminants such as nanoplastics from water." During their trials, the experts found that this water-repellant solvent eliminated more than 98% of the plastic particles from water, and it's capable of handling a significant volume, too. Gary Baker, an associate professor at the University and the study’s author, added, "We aim to determine the maximum capacity of the solvent. Additionally, we will explore methods to recycle the solvents, enabling their reuse multiple times if necessary.”

Droplets of oil floating on water. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | Rawpixels.com)

Turns out, this solution works wonders on both fresh water and salt water, and the way it operates is quite interesting. At first, when the solvent is added to water, it floats on the surface, like oil. Then it blends with water, attracting all the tiny rogue plastics, and it floats back again, carrying the contaminants with it. Once the solvent returns to the surface after its cleaning mission, it can be simply removed using a pipe. While one may wonder if this solvent can be a harmful chemical by itself, scientists reassure that it is made from natural, non-toxic components.

A person testing water in a laboratory. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Tarazvich)

“From a scientific perspective, creating effective removal methods fosters innovation in filtration technologies, provides insights into nanomaterial behavior, and supports the development of informed environmental policies,” Ishtaweera pointed out. When nanoplastics enter the human body, their tiny structure is capable of invading our cells and tissues, affecting major organs like the liver, kidney, and brain, as per CNN. Even an unborn fetus can be affected by nanoplastics consumed by the pregnant mother. So, this solvent created by the University of Missouri researchers proves to be a great hope for our future as it can be incorporated in water treatment facilities everywhere.