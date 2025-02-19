Ludacris Taking a Sip of Glacier Water in Alaska Had Fans Saying The Same Thing: "He Just Drank..."

Far from people's concerns, the rapper shared that drinking this glacier's water in Alaska made him feel like a 'Superman.'

For Cristopher Bridges, a.k.a. Ludacris (@ludacris), the world is a playground and he is the one who likes to play to the fullest. The rapper-turned-actor calls his bucket list, the “F**k It List.” In July 2018, he knocked off an item from the list by diving in the open turquoise waters of the Bahamas. In 2014, he crossed off another when Michael Jordan gave him “a cigar out of his personal stash.” Another item was ticked off when he visited the Subzero Vodka Ice Bar drinking room in Moscow in 2022. But one item that prompted an uproarious reaction from his fans was “drinking fresh glacial water.” In August 2024, the Dirty South rapper, who calls himself a "Work of Art," posted a video as he drank water from a glacier in Alaska.

At this time, Ludacris was in Alaska to perform at a show at the Alaska State Fair. While he had some extra time, he treaded to the city’s Knik Glacier, about 40 miles north of Anchorage, to sip its cool fresh water. The footage shows the Act A Fool rapper standing at the edge of an icy cliff, dressed in a brown jacket and red-and-white sneakers. Peeking in Ludacris’ backdrop was an icy blue iceberg and a deep hole bubbling with glacial meltwater that flowed downslope from the icy hill.

In one of his hands, he held a blue water bottle. "Half the world's glaciers are here in Alaska, I couldn't come here and just have a show," the rapper said. He squatted down at the cliff edge and dipped his bottle in the translucent azure pool, filling it with the meltwater. Gently, he lifted the bottle to have a sip and as soon as he had one, he screamed, “Oh my God!” With another gasp of “Oh,” the Money Maker rapper hopped away from the edge and disappeared from the screen, ending the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Water so good, it tastes like God!”

Over 60 million fans watched his video and several of them jumped into the comments section to express concern, fright, and even some fluorescent GIFs of bacteria and viruses. “Bro just drank 200 million-year-old disease,” wrote @htx._.jp. @tokasmoke42 wrote, “Do you know how dirty that is? Millions of years of bacteria is being thawed out in those glaciers.” Expressing disbelief, @b_girlstance said, “Wait……don’t polar bears, penguins, and seals have to use the bathroom somewhere?” @kashstarks said, “Bro just drank ancient bacteria from the beginning of time.”

Although these reactions were valid enough, glaciologist Martin Truffer reassured Luda’s fans that he was “totally fine.” He told the Associated Press, “It’s sort of understandable that somebody would be concerned about just drinking untreated water, but if you drink water from a melt stream on a glacier, that’s about the cleanest water you’ll ever get.” On the flip side, Kelly Rawalit from The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation told the outlet that she wouldn’t recommend drinking glacial water without distillation. Truffer also acknowledged that, although drinking water directly from glaciers or springs is not always safe, the one Ludacris drank was completely free from biological activity and therefore, harm.

Meanwhile, the three-time Grammy-winning rapper posted a follow-up video on X to address the concern among his fans. "For everybody asking me, how that glacier water really tasted? When I tell y'all, and I'm a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life," the rapper said. "As I drank it I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same (expletive) time," he added.

I see some of you asking about the glacier water 💧 from my previous post pic.twitter.com/5WjeyeU1F3 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) August 27, 2024

Far from people’s fears about what lurked in the water, the Phat Rabbit singer said that drinking Alaska’s water made him feel like a “Superman.” That’s what he is in the real sense of the word. And now he is on a "water quest" in which his goal is to become "the most hydrated motherf**ker on Earth," he said on Instagram.