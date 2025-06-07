Over 250,000 Pounds of Canned Stew Recalled Nationwide After Consumers Found Pieces of Wood Inside

Food safety organizations were informed about the contamination after a number of complaints were issued by consumers.

Recall procedures have become increasingly rigorous in recent years, considering the food safety threats consumers now face. A Food & Wine report states that a total of 296 food recalls were announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2024. Foodborne illness and fatality cases rang alarm bells, urging the governing bodies to be more vigilant and act with caution. Recently, the USDA issued a public notification to alert consumers about an alarming contamination in canned stew products manufactured by Hormel Foods Corporation based in Tucker, Georgia, per Food Safety News.

The food company is recalling 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew after the USDA flagged it for being contaminated with wood pieces. The stew food item that was produced on February 4 was officially recalled on May 28. The product label is entitled Diny Moore Beef Stew, with an expiration date of February 2028. The recall was initiated long after the beef stew was distributed across retail stores nationwide. However, the credit does not solely go to the work of the food safety organizations, as the wood contamination was brought to attention by three consumer complaints. They had found wood pieces inside the stew, potentially risking their health. Hormel Foods then notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the recall.

Shoppers who may have purchased the product and stored it in pantries are advised to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. At present, no reported cases of illness or injuries have surfaced. For those unversed, wood bits can be extremely harmful upon consumption, resulting in choking, gagging, and internal organ damage or injury. Foodborne illnesses and deaths are increasing across the U.S., and an expert dietitian shared her thoughts. Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian and author of Health Shots, explained that we are seeing an uprise in cases not because more people are falling ill, but with the advancements in food technology and health that flag these issues.

“With better testing systems, we are now able to detect [contamination] more quickly,” Amidor said, hinting at the high number of food illness cases in 2024. While there can be a myriad of reasons for the recalls, the largest cause was found to be undeclared allergens. Following that, Listeria outbreaks, Salmonella, E. coli, and excessive lead content in food products caused foodborne illnesses. “One of the most important things you can do to keep you and your family safe from a foodborne illness is to be an informed consumer,” suggested Elizabeth Shaw, an expert dietitian. Keeping an eye out for food recalls and swiftly acting on them can go a long way to ensure personal health safety.

Meanwhile, the USDA’s FSIS maintains a page for all the recalls initiated with comprehensible callouts stating the class of products, reason for the recalls, and more. To prevent illnesses, consumers can also take a few measures at home. Washing hands, utensils, and kitchen surfaces; avoiding cross-contamination by separating raw meat from other food items and washing every vegetable and grocery before peeling and slicing may help prevent it.