Urine Could Perfectly Fertilize Your Garden for Free When Used the Correct Way — Study Finds

This odd technique has stirred up gardeners but scientific studies reveal the potential benefits of urine as a plant fertilizer.

Gardens can thrive on all sorts of odd things, and a few gardeners are embracing this aspect of their favorite venture. From old newspapers and cardboard boxes to crushed egg shells and coffee grounds, plants greatly benefit from these regular household materials. Lately, an off-beat trend has resurfaced that weighs in on urine as an organic plant fertilizer. This gardening hack was reportedly used in ancient times by the Romans and Greeks, per Homes & Gardens. Although the odd nature of the technique has led to qualms about its potential in gardens.

Cropped Hand Of Man Spraying Liquid Fertilizer On Red Aglaonema Plant. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam)

Urine as a fertilizer

Urine testing. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley)

Plant fertilizers are readily available in the market, but can be expensive and often toxic to the natural environment. Urine can act as a potential organic fertilizer due to its high nitrogen content and other minerals like potassium and phosphorus, also called NPK, which are crucial for plant growth. Essentially, nitrogen promotes leafy foliage in plants and is thus a boon for leafy crops like kale and lettuce, which require nitrogen-rich compounds for growth. NPK is a staple component of commercial fertilizers and is present in fair amounts in urine.

A 2020 study published in the journal Materials Today Proceedings details the use of urine as a plant growth regulator. So, it’s not all traditional knowledge and word of mouth, but a well-researched fact to ensure the health of plants and the soil. The NPK ratio in urine is about 10-1-2, making it a nitrogen-rich feed for plants. Moreover, it is also advantageous for the soil microbiology, increasing the abundance of beneficial bacteria. For those wondering about the detrimental effects, urine has barely any when used correctly and in sufficient ratios. Despite its potential, urine can be a deterrent for many gardeners who can opt for other organic alternatives like fish emulsion fertilizer with an NPK ratio of 5-1-1. @Insteading shared a detailed video on the potential of urine as a fertilizer.

The right way to use urine in gardens

A woman sprays plants in flower pots with organic plant fertilizer. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kseniya Ovchinnikova)

As people may expect, utilizing urine as a plant fertilizer does not require a gardener to directly take a leak on their precious flower plants and crops. Instead, there is a precise amount that is appropriate for plants to thrive on. The best way to add this organic plant fertilizer to your garden soil is by diluting it with water. The ideal ratio is 1:10. It is recommended that the solution be added to the soil and not the foliage, and done once every two weeks for best results. However, it is also worth noting that urine might not be the best option for flowering plants, as the nitrogen-rich content can reduce blooms and promote dense foliage instead.

Woman watering a plant using a clay pot (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Thirdman)

For flowering plants, natural plant fertilizers rich in potassium and phosphorus are advised as they act as bloom boosters. According to the Rich Earth Institute, the fertilizing potential of urine can be maximized when not used in combination with compost, as some of the nutrients might be lost in the composting process. Although the low carbon-to-nitrogen ratio of urine can be compensated for when combined with compostable materials that are rich in carbon, like brown leaves.

