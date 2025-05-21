Man Spots Two Dying Plants in His Garden — Then He Poured Dunkin’ Donuts' Iced Espresso on Them

Jesse poured Dunkin' Donuts' sugary, cold coffee into the bushes of his dying plants and hoped for its magic to work in a few weeks.

When plants and trees die, they just show subtle signs. The bark starts falling away. The bushes become brittle, dry, and acidic. The subdued tree trunk turns nimble and chippy. But one gardener says that dying plants can be revived back to life. All they need is a dose of Sabrina Carpenter. Spilling an old family secret, gardener Jesse (@brickbybricks) says that coffee has what the plants crave. Just when your plants seem to scream with a numbing lifelessness, you need to water them with a tumbler of sugary espresso and watch them come to life in just two months.

Gardener pours sugary coffee to water the dying plants (Image Source: TikTok | @brickbybricks)

A “borderline black magic,” Jesse calls it. Jesse appears in the video while walking in a garden in front of a house block. “If you have a tree that's looking like it's about to die, like, this guy has a lot of brown on him,” Jesse said while pointing the camera towards a dying conical tree that appeared to be turning brown and golden due to dryness. He then flashed a tumbler of iced brown sugar shaken espresso coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts on the screen, telling the viewers that this is all this dying plant needs to come back to life.

Gardener pours sugary coffee to water the dying plants (Image Source: TikTok | @brickbybricks)

“All you need is a very sugary, espresso-filled drink, and it will bring them back. I’m not joking. I found that these brown sugar shaken espressos work really well. This is like the Sabrina one from Dunkin’,” Jesse described while zooming into the beverage, that it seemed to be the same product as Sabrina Carpenter’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, advertised in the Shake That Ess’ Commercial by Dunkin’ Donuts. He walked closer to the dying tree, popped open his coffee jar, and splashed some into the bushy underbelly of the plant. “Pop this open, get some at the roots. Oop, there goes my lid,” he narrated while watering the plant.

A dome-toped tumbler filled with cold coffee topped with chocolate chips (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Another tree in his garden seemed to have its life sopped away. Jesse moved closer to this brownish-golden plant and sprayed another jet of sugary, cold coffee into its bushes. The dying leaves trembled as he poured. Calling out the stark simplicity of the hack, Jesse said to the viewers, “Think you guys are under the impression that I'm joking, but I very much am not joking.” He asked people to check back his channel within two months because he was sure that both the trees would revive into green and healthy. “Mark my words,” he challenged.

Dry, browning leaves of a plant in a garden (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Two months have gone by. The video was posted on March 29th this year. Ever since, viewers have been flooding the comment section with requests to see the updated state of the trees that were fed with the brown coffee. “Show the damn trees,” exclaimed @prisoner62731. “Where’s the black magic tree at?” another one asked with googly eyes emoji staring at the video. @mellyhelly13 shared an alternative to sugary espresso; gardeners can also use coffee grounds to achieve the same results. “I put coffee grounds in my watering can. I have revived several plants,” they wrote in a comment.

Image Source: TikTok | @second_seven.mtg

Some users, including @monvaz11, reflected upon Jesse’s coffee watering trick from a scientific perspective with detailed explanations: “For anyone wondering, it's because coffee has NPK = top plant nutrients (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) and sugar is energy.” They’re correct. According to Death Wish Coffee, coffee is an excellent fertilizer, carrying a hot mix of all these nutrients. The nitrogen, especially in coffee, helps plants to produce greener, stronger, and healthier stems.

Image Source: TikTok | @karebear864

@sirbish0p said, “Not black magic…the sugar feeds the microbes in the soil, which multiply quickly and feed upon the nutrients in the soil, making it easier for the plant to feed.” So, if you’ve been spotting a plant in your garden that seems joyless, as if at the death’s door, just serve it the good-old sugary coffee and watch its scrunched-up bushes and drooping leaves will spring back to life. Like humans, all that a dying plant needs is good coffee and patience that can last at least two months

