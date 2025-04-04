Man Uses the Most Bizarre Item to Revive The Dying Plants in The Garden — His Own Hair

Armen urges people not to throw away those clumps of torn hair from their hairbrushes, because they can provide nutrition to plants.

As uncanny as it may sound, human beings hold contradictory opinions about their own hair. As long as the hair adorns their heads, branching out from the top of their skulls, they’re ornaments of beauty. But the moment they break apart from the flesh, they’re seen as just trash. It seems obvious to pull out that clump of torn hair from the comb or brush and toss it in the dustbin. One man, however, stopped throwing away his hair after he realized how these hairs are not just strands of some black sulphurous material but also a miraculous remedy that can revive dying plants. “Human Hair = Magic,” Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) captioned a TikTok video.

Life hack expert shares the magical power of human hair for dying plants (Image Source: TikTok | @creative_explained)

Adamjan, from Rhode Island, US, but now living in Denmark, is a popular internet figure, known best for his life hacks related to cleaning, gardening, grocery, homemaking, and food. In this video, he appears on the screen, exuberant as usual, carrying a hairbrush. “Don't throw out the hair on your hair brush,” he says while plucking out the locks of hair entangled in the bristles of the brush. After removing the clump of hair from the brush, he walked to his garden and squeezed it deep inside the soil of a potted plant. Once the hair was deposited down there, he covered the top layer with soil.

Life hack expert shares the magical power of human hair for dying plants (Image Source: TikTok | @creative_explained)

Explaining the science behind this highly weird experiment, Adamjan said, “Human hair contains high amounts of nitrogen, and the best part is that it takes a while for it to biodegrade, which means every time you water your plants, nitrogen gets released into the soil. If one of your plants suddenly stops growing or the bottom leaves are turning yellow, it could mean that it’s missing nitrogen.” Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed how he stumbled upon this hack. He said he wanted to find a purpose for his stray hairs. So he decided to put some torn hair in the soil to see what would happen. After experimenting, he concluded that the plants grew taller and faster with the addition of hair.

A woman planting seedlings in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Greta Hoffman)

"Most of my ideas happen spontaneously, as with the plant hair hack. I woke up and brushed my hair, and when I looked at the hairbrush, I asked myself if there was anything the hair could be used for. I knew that nitrogen is crucial in the growth of plants - without nitrogen, plants turn yellow and cannot grow taller. This is when I decided to do an experiment: two identical plants (at the same growth stage) with the same quality soil. However, in one of them, I buried a ball of hair next to the stem of the plant. Over the next six weeks, the plant with the hair buried grew faster and taller than the one without. I then experimented with another set of seedlings and noticed the same progression,” he told the outlet.

Image Source: TikTok | @angela

Image Source: TikTok | @queenofcontradiction

Meanwhile, people watching the video were left gobsmacked by the unusual plant-saving trick. “That’s so weird, but so cool at the same time,” said @silverlining. @big_z said, “This is probably one of the weirdest things on this page.” @kani_isa wrote, “Having super long hair and trying to keep my patio plants alive!”

You can follow Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) on TikTok for life-saving home hacks.