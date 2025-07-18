Tired of Squatting Down While Gardening? This Convenient Potting Bench Is Exactly What You Need

The bench, available at 48% off, will free you from the endless tirade of back pains and knee aches with its sturdy build.

Gardening is not about carving flower beds or sculpting planters. It’s about exploring the parts of you that you’ve never seen before by creating space for them to bloom through meditations. Like an artist, a gardener picks up their garden supplies toolkit and heads to the garden where they squat and kneel on the ground to work on the soil and create space for the plants. The task, however, doesn’t need to be back-breaking. It seems hundreds of gardeners have the same opinion, because the product page of this three-tiered outdoor potting bench by Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® is being overcrowded with purchase orders.

Pictures of a multi-functional 3-tier potting bench for garden and home interiors (Image Source: Wayfair)

Easy on the body

Pictures of a multi-functional 3-tier potting bench for garden and home interiors (Image Source: Wayfair)

“This little bench solves a few problems by giving storage for a few extra pots and gardening supplies. I love having a space to work with potting, propagating, and projects in progress while standing. Saves my back and my knees,” a customer named Valri wrote in a review. Victoria from Washington, DC, said, “No more bending over to pot plants in the yard!”

Multi-purpose

Pictures of a multi-functional 3-tier potting bench for garden and home interiors (Image Source: Wayfair)

Even if you are not bothered by the prospect of toilsome labor, you’ll not want to miss this bench as it is being rolled out at a cosmic discount of 48% as part of Wayfair’s limited-time big outdoor sale. Fun fact: You don’t need to be into gardening to have this bench. It’s for anyone who desires to assign a nook in their house for all the things they like, whether it is a gallery of waterlilies, a cozy bookshelf, or an outdoor grill cart. If you need an alternative for keeping your flower vases rather than putting them on the table you eat at, this bench is just the thing you’re looking for.

A two-shelved bench filled with planting pots, birdhouses and gardening items (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kristin Mitchell)

Customers repurposed the bench to fit their unique needs. Ronald from Roswell, for instance, used it as a “grill prep station” on his deck. Cheryl from Fort Collins remodeled it as a barbecue food table. Others used it to create spaces like a mini indoor library or a kitchen spice counter. The possibilities are endless.

Compact design

Gardener's workstation in an outdoor setting (Representative Image Source; Getty Images | Eirasophie)

Measuring 35.5'' by 14.6'', the bench can easily sneak inside any sidewall cranny, closet space, or garden shed. Some customers who bought it mentioned that it is small enough to fit inside a weatherproof cabinet during brutal Minnesota winters. The weight is 15.43 lb, meaning it is just as heavy to carry as a 40-inch LED TV. A shelf depth of 13.6'' will accommodate everything you need to add to this little curio.

Minimal, efficient, and functional

Young girl taking care of plants on a vertical balcony garden at home (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Olga Panchova)

The bench is a brilliant illustration of what happens when form marries function. While the solid fir wood material offers sturdiness and durability, its minimalistic design ensures that your fertilizer bags or garden supplies won’t look too bland while sitting in this potting station. Nothing frilly or fancy, just elegantly functional. The bench is available in three finishes – grey, brown, and wood.

Sturdy construction

Pictures of a multi-functional 3-tier potting bench for garden and home interiors (Image Source: Wayfair)

The smooth tabletop surface of the bench is made of water-resistant metal that is also rust-proof and easy to clean. The top shelf features a curved panel on the side that gives it the appearance of a gardening workstation. Attached to one side of this shelf is a peg rail with three metal hooks in silver-grey. These are provided so you can hang all those gardening tools, hand towels, trowels, and trimmers. The package comes with 12 bolts, 8 screws, and 2 tiny screws for this hook rail.

Woman gardening on vertical wooden planter (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Iparraguirre Racio)

The wooden back panels supporting the frame are each secured with four flat-head bolts. In each of the slatted bench shelves, three wooden panels are tucked into the supporting side rails. The wide-open double shelves are designed to store everything from potted plants, vases, sprinklers, buckets, gardening tools, gloves, and boots. The tips of its legs are blanketed in protective footpads made of non-skidding rubber to prevent the bench from becoming wiggly as you move it from spot to spot indoors or outdoors. The assembly toolkit for this product is included in the package. Wayfair has put it on a hefty 48% sale, slashing the original price of $144.89 to just $75.99.

More on Green Matters

Aldi Has a 3-Tier Plant Shelf That Turns the Forgotten Corner of Your Home Into a Lively Space

Costco Is Selling a 5-Tier Planter Made From Recycled Materials and People Love How Cheap It Is

Amazon Has a Sturdy Hand Trowel That Makes Digging Effortless — and It Costs Less Than $10