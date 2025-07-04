Aldi Has a 3-Tier Plant Shelf That Turns the Forgotten Corner of Your Home Into a Lively Space

Many homeowners are repurposing this wooden plant shelf by filling it up with trinkets and their favorite accessories.

Space is precious. When neglected or abandoned, even the littlest piece of space feels hurt. Whether it is an empty patch on the floor that your family members use to dump dirty laundry or a dusty corner haunted by shadows, every tiny space needs validation. Designers use something called “corner floor styling” to treat these neglected spaces. Lately, there’s been one item that homeowners have been buying in crazy quantities to liven up these spaces. Gardening brand Belavi recently rolled out the latest version of its popular 3-tier wooden plant shelf, and it’s already making a buzz. Aldi is selling it for just €16.99 ($20.03).

An Aldi grocery store is pictures on May 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

Belavi is one of the sought-after brands at Aldi, specializing in gardening tools, patio furniture, and garden décor accessories. This tiered planter is designed to offer acknowledgement to the empty corners of your house without eating up too much of the floor space. The planter also serves a purpose for gardeners who always fret about not having enough space to grow all their favorite flowers or herbs. In the fall of 2024, TikTok user @gardenofzens purchased two of these planters from Aldi and used them to grow flowers, dwarf tomatoes, spinach, herbs, radishes, lettuce, and saffron. “Gotta love @Aldi USA,” she wrote in a comment on her video.

Immaculate design

Woman gardening on vertical wooden planter (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Iparraguirre Racio)

The tiered planter comes with scores of features that make it a favorite among gardeners and homeowners. Crossbar design, to begin with. With three sturdy wooden shelves crisscrossing the vertical wooden stand, the planter can hold everything from diverse flowering plants to sundry herbs and potted veggies, all bunched together within a compact space, like beads in an abacus. This design also prevents plants from tumbling or falling down too easily.

Easy assembly and storage

Vertical garden decoration idea (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | SutidaS)

The planter is foldable, which means assembly and storage won’t be challenging. Another advantage is that the ladder stand can easily be moved from an indoor setting to an outdoor one, or vice versa, depending on your mood, the weather outside, and convenience. Arielle Priddy, a gardener, reviewed it on Facebook, saying, “I bought one last year and it’s held up really well. It goes up like folding out a ladder, if that makes any sense. No hardware or tools required. The shelves have a ledge on the end of them that acts like a locking mechanism to keep them all in place.”

Sturdy and durable wooden body

Young girl taking care of plants on a vertical balcony garden at home (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Olga Panchova)

Christina Anderson from the US ordered one from Aldi’s app and posted a screenshot on Facebook. Other shoppers, who stumbled upon her post, jumped into the comments section, sharing that Belavi’s planter remains crisp and perfect for longer periods. “I got one last year and it lived on my patio for the summer with no problem, and it’s still going strong,” wrote Pari Allen on Facebook.

Add-ons and accessories

Young girl taking care of plants on a vertical balcony garden at home (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Olga Panchova)

According to Rachael, an Aldi shopper who writes at AldiReviewer, this product also used to include a chalkboard surface for writing and sticking messages to the planter, but the board is no longer a part of the 2025 model. Fret not, you can still decorate the shelves by peppering them with your favorite trinkets, fruits, candles, goodie bags, and books. If you’re not into flowering or gardening, you can transform the planter into a rustic display of ceramic coffee mugs as Jenni Tenney did.

