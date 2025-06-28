Amazon Has a Sturdy Hand Trowel That Makes Digging Effortless — and It Costs Less Than $10

The hand trowel boasts a big trove of features that can make your life as a gardener easier than ever.

If you keenly desire those hummingbirds to visit your garden, you need to grow some nectar-rich flowers. So, you open the doors of your garden shed, and there it is, your favorite trowel awaiting to help you add more plants to your garden. To prep the soil, you start digging with the trowel. Suddenly, the tool hits a solid rock with a clang and bends down in shape. If this happens to you often, no big deal. You head to Amazon and shop the Fiskars Ergo Garden Trowel for just $8.94.

Boy with a trowel gardening (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Heavy-duty hand trowel

Scoop and small green plant seedling (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yagi Studio)

Thousands of gardeners have already stocked up their garden sheds with Fiskars hand trowels. Many of them are even buying more than one. The product description says that this trowel is designed for smooth digging of tough soil, turning soil, punching small holes in the garden bed, breaking up hardened grass and dirt clods, and removing stubborn weeds. The trowel measures 12.25 x 2.75 x 1.5 inches. If you don’t wish to spoil your manicured fingernails or add cracks in your glossy nail polish, this trowel might be for you. Plus, there are a lot of other reasons. Ease of digging, for instance.

Digging made easy

Shopper reviews a hand trowel on Amazon (Image Source: Amazon | Kirsten)

One of the shoppers, Angelinrags, says that this trowel made digging easier for her. “Very sturdy and feels good in my hand. Digging is easy. It would be very difficult to ding or bend this spade. Tough and made well,” she wrote in a review. PlaceHolder said, “This is by far the best weeding tool I’ve ever used. It pulls the weed out root and all with minimal effort.”

Sturdy rubber handle with a hang hole

Shopper reviews a hand trowel from Fiskars (Image Source: Amazon | Louis Soule)

The sturdy handle, featuring bright orange and black colors, “allows for more control of the trowel and reduces fatigue for wrist and hand,” the company writes. “I haven't used this shovel yet, but I have had many of these, and this one is solid. The metal part is solid and heavy metal. The handle part is some kind of hard rubber that is soft to the touch,” writes one shopper, Louis Soule. The handle comes with a hang hole for easy storage. Hang it in your garden shed or on a towel stand on a garden wall, or peg it on a potting ledge.

Cast aluminium trowel

A person digging on soil using a garden shovel. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lisa Fotios)

The trowel’s head is cast in aluminium, which means it is powerful and resistant to rust or corrosion. “I was hesitant to purchase an aluminium trowel as opposed to my present steel trowel. I use a trowel, primarily, to dig up weeds. This quite sharp aluminium trowel has not bent,” said Barney. Another man, named Jack Bronski, added, “Had to replace my wife's old trowel that I bent while using it. This trowel is built strong like a tank and is worth every penny. Comfortable grip and well suited for someone like me that uses it often and with force.”

Durable and long-lasting

Shopper reviews a hand trowel from Fiskars (Image Source: Amazon | SH)

Fiskars hand trowels and garden tools are built to last, the company writes on the product page. The company claims that its polished aluminium head will stay sharp through heavy use, so you won’t have to worry about its bending, twisting, or breaking while you’re digging the soil.