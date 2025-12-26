Holiday Chocolate Bars Recalled Due to Undeclared Life-Threatening Allergen — Check Your Pantry

The recalled products of Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company were distributed to stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Southern California.

Harington-based Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company LLC has issued an urgent recall of its chocolate due to an undeclared allergen. According to the recall announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Almond Despair chocolate bar was recalled over the absence of an almond allergen warning on the product's label. Instead of almonds, the ingredient statement had wrongly listed macadamia nuts as being present in the product. This confusion could have led people with severe almond allergy to consume the chocolate and suffer dire consequences. According to the Cleveland Clinic, any tree nut allergy, including almonds, could have life-threatening symptoms in extremely sensitive people. Skin reactions, like hives, rash, itching, or flushing, are also common symptoms of allergy.

Broken chocolate bar on a white table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | alleksana)

Sensitive people might also experience digestive issues, swelling of the face, lips, or mouth, itchy throat or mouth, hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, runny nose, loss of consciousness and more. In severe cases, the person might experience life-threatening symptoms like breathing difficulty or anaphylaxis. "Food allergies and other types of food hypersensitivities affect millions of Americans and their families," as per the agency. Hence, the food industry must follow certain safety regulations, such as listing all ingredients on packaged food or beverages to prevent allergies. The recalled products of Willy Pete’s Chocolate Company were distributed to stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Southern California.

The retail stores where the affected products were shipped to include Curioporium in Connecticut, Puckerbutt Pepper Co in Southern California, and Army Barracks in Massachusetts. The Almond Despair chocolate bars were sold with purple wrapper packaging, weighing about 2 ounces each, with Unique Product Code 0 987261 5. Fortunately, no illnesses or severe allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the chocolate bars so far. However, if an almond-allergic individual has unknowingly consumed the product, it's best to seek medical consultation. The company is offering a full refund for the return of the recalled product at the place of purchase. For further queries, the consumers can reach out to the company's customer service at 860-878-0302.

Woman taking a bite of chocolate. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RNDE Stock project)

The Almond Despair chocolate bars are one of many Holiday chocolates recalled this year. Most recently, popular confectionery brand Fran's Chocolates recalled about 112 units of its Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based due to an undeclared hazelnut. Pound cakes sold at Kroger were also recalled right before Christmas due to the presence of an undeclared soy allergen. Not one or two but four of those popular decorated cakes were recalled, and retailers were informed to take them off the shelves at the stores. Although the FDA provides guidance to the food industry, consumers, and other stakeholders on the best ways to assess and manage allergen hazards, it's also the public's responsibility to stay updated. Amidst the Holiday spirit, confectionery sales are on the rise. Hence, it's especially important to pay attention to the recall announcements and read the ingredient labels before consuming a product.

