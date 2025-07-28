Thousands of Gardeners Are Relieved After Finding Century-Old Weeding Tool for Just $40 on Amazon

The old-school weed puller was invented in 1913 but its powerful features are just as perfect for today's gardens as they were then.

A woman who goes by the moniker JesOneS had her yard invaded by dandelions, as if it had given up and instead chosen to be a salad bar. Then she came across a magical device on Amazon: Grampa’s weeder tool. With satisfying pops, the tool pulls the weeds effortlessly. It dug into the garden bed and ripped out whole roots without causing her back to bend. While the yanked-out weeds lay defeated in a can, the gardener learned what "revenge gardening at its finest" is. More than 63,000 shoppers have studded the reviews of Grampa’s weeding tool with gold stars. Invented about a century ago, the tool promises to kill all those weeds by making them think that “It’s a bad day to be a weed!”

The old-school weeder from Grampa's Gardenware isn’t just another gardening tool to be hung on a pegrail in the garden shed. It is a heartwarming story that unfolded in 1913 in Seattle, Washington. At that time, the tool was selling like hot cakes. Come 1941, the production had to be halted as all the metal supplies were directed to war purposes. Greg, the inventor behind this tool, pulled down the shutters of his shop and never looked back.

Almost 58 years later, he was visiting his mother-in-law’s garage in Oregon when he stumbled upon a classic weed tool. He was hooked, instantly. For the next few months, he toiled tirelessly in the same garage to bring back Grampa’s weeder. Today, the old tool is available on Amazon for $39.97.

Renee had purchased Grampa’s tool for a neighborhood dog run. After using it, she left it out in the open for anyone to use. Some time later, she received a text message from a neighbor who said, “What a tool! I couldn’t stop pulling weeds!” This is precisely the feeling tons of other customers are having after using this tool. Apart from being too simple and assembly-free, the tool is reminiscent of the old schoolhouse era when it was invented. Weighing just 2.3 pounds, it is built to last a lifetime.

Gardeners often complain that the weed-pulling job is back-breaking. Standing, bending, twisting, pulling, and kneeling for long stretches of time often leaves their lower back hurting and their knees in pain. Grampa’s weed exterminator is different. It has a long 45-inch handle. The handle is crafted from bamboo and solid wood for a tighter grip.

People are taking advantage of this star feature and pulling out crabgrasses, dandelions, Virginia creepers, bull nettles, milkweed, thistles, and other invasive weeds from their gardens. Take JEM, for instance. One day, they noticed that their yard, in Washington, had been invaded by Canada thistles, an aggressive perennial weed that has been designated as noxious in 43 states. With the help of this tool, it took her just a few minutes to dig out these weeds and toss them on a brick path for later disposal.

The weeder comes with a four-claw head crafted in stainless steel, provided to tackle weeds that are invading softer soil types, particularly after a good watering or rainfall. The tool, however, may not work perfectly on hard clays and rocky surfaces. L. Dias, a customer, used the weeder after rain when the grass was wet and soft, to pull out the weeds without any chemicals. Others also recommended using it when the soil is considerably wet.

