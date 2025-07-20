This Handy Weeding Tool Has Been Martha Stewart’s Favorite Since 1980 — Now, It’s Available for $24

Stewart came across this tool in a kitchen tool shop during a trip to Japan. She hasn't parted from it ever since.

Weeds are the plants that are not wanted. But they do not sprout up without a cause. Whatever the reason, when the weeds start growing from the cracks, the first instinct of a gardener is to fold them tight in paper towels and set a flame to burn them to ash. However, processes like these aren’t feasible for every space, especially if it’s narrow and enclosed by walls. In March this year, Martha Stewart rolled out a garden weeding hand tool as part of a new collection of garden and outdoor living products for QVC.

Martha Stewart's favorite hand-held weeding tool (Image Source: QVC)

The tool, also called “hand hoe,” can get between your plants, loosen the soil, and rip them out from the flower beds without breaking your nails or any hokey flowers screaming at you. It’s a “fabulous tool,” Stewart claims. And it comes for just $24. Stewart first stumbled upon this tool during a trip to Japan in 1980. While browsing the country’s various household and kitchen-garden stores, her eyes fell upon this tool. The tool seemed to be great for digging out pesky weeds. Ever since, it has become her favorite.

Sharp blade for stubborn weeds

The hand-held tool comes equipped with a gleaming silver blade that promises to dislodge and uproot the weeds. The tip is pointed for easy digging. For a sturdy grip, the tool has a glazed maroon-toned wooden handle engraved with Stewart’s name. “This is extremely sharp and pointy. It digs. It scrapes. It digs big holes. It weeds. It’s my favorite, favorite garden tool,” Stewart said in a promo video made during an exclusive interview with VERANDA.

Multi-functional

Gardener pulling out weeds using a sharp-edged tool (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Roger Diaz Gomes)

As the camera panned on a garden tray layered with paver stones, Stewart banged the tip of the tool’s blade on them. “You want to plant creeping time in between your paving stones, just use this and make your hole, and put the roots right in there.” The middle shank, she explained, is designed in such a way that it won’t break away. To keep the blade sharp and whetted, she recommended applying linseed oil or beeswax. You can also sharpen it with a wet stone or a knife sharpener. Dig big holes. Take out the dandelion roots. Plant seedlings between the rocks. Do whatever you want. The tool is multi-functional and will keep your plants happy.

Man throwing away weeds after ripping them from the garden bed (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | JohnAlexandr)

“This wedding tool is awesome! If anyone out there has clover, you know how hard it is to pull. This tool makes it so much easier...it gets down to the roots so you can remove all of it,” a customer named Vickie exclaimed in a review. Julie said, “The best tool ever, I might just have to even get another one.” Chancy added that the tool cut their weeding time to almost half. “If you haven’t used one before, this is something you should get and learn how to use because you’ll probably never put it down,” the expert urged the gardeners.

More on Green Matters

Amazon’s Stand-up Weed-Puller Is on Sale and It’s a Boon for Gardeners With Arthritis and Back Pain

Amazon Has a Sturdy Hand Trowel That Makes Digging Effortless — and It Costs Less Than $10

Amazon Has a Rust-Resistant Pruning Tool for Less Than $20 — And It Cuts Through Branches Easily